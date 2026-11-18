DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The economy lodging franchisor added 90 properties in the first nine months of 2026, with continued expansion across Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands

G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, has surpassed 1,600 hotels across the United States and Canada, reaching 1607 hotels as of November 2026. The milestone follows a year of continued network expansion, with 90 properties added between January and September 2026, compared with 54 during the same period in 2025. The company signed franchise agreements across 22 markets, including Texas, North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina.

During the first quarter of 2026, G6 Hospitality added 43 properties to its network and development pipeline, followed by a further 34 properties in the second quarter. In the third quarter, the company added 13 new hotels to its network.

New openings included Studio 6 hotels in Lithia Springs, Georgia, and Dryden, Ontario; a Studio 6 Suites in Warsaw, Indiana; a Motel 6 in Aberdeen, North Carolina; and in Houston, Texas. Additional hotels opened in Yreka, California; Hot Springs, Arkansas; Fort Collins, Colorado; Vicksburg, Mississippi; Old Saybrook, Connecticut; Lancaster, Texas; and Bessemer, Alabama.

Nikhil Heda, Country Head, G6 Hospitality, said,“Our growth is driven by strong franchise relationships, opportunities across our existing markets, and expansion into new ones. Alongside growing our established brands, we are also evolving our portfolio to address emerging market opportunities. Studio 6 Plus is an example of this approach, bringing a purpose-built extended-stay offering to owners and guests.”

G6 Hospitality is also expanding Studio 6 Plus, its recently launched upper-economy extended-stay brand. Since its launch, the brand has built a development pipeline of over 35 hotels, including an 18-hotel commitment from Natson Hotel Group across six states and a 5-hotel agreement with Kautilya Group, marking the brand's planned entry into the Northeast. Other announced developments include properties in Horn Lake, Mississippi, and Marshall, Illinois.

About G6 Hospitality

G6 Hospitality LLC, part of the PRISM portfolio, is a leading economy lodging franchisor, with over 1,600 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 brand and the Studio 6 Extended Stay brand in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and opportunities for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Plano, Texas-based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal.

Contact

Anupriya Malik

G6 Hospitality

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+1 (631) 460-5060

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