MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB).

What is This Investigation About? This investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other alleged misconduct by certain officers and directors of the Company.

Current Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) shareholders who have held Coastal shares since prior to October 28, 2024, are encouraged visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever.

What is Alleged? A recently filed federal securities fraud class action alleges that Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB), through certain of its current and former executives, made materially false and misleading statements concerning the growth and credit quality of Coastal's CCBX business, the adequacy of the Company's risk-management and credit-monitoring practices, and the credit protections provided by CCBX partner indemnification agreements. Specifically, that complaint alleges that, while Coastal represented that CCBX growth was being pursued in a disciplined manner with an emphasis on credit quality and risk management, defendants failed to disclose that: 1) the credit quality of a substantial CCBX partner loan portfolio consisting of approximately $500 million in loans , or nearly 23% of all CCBX loans, had materially deteriorated; 2) the deterioration exposed Coastal to significant credit losses despite representations concerning the protections provided by CCBX partner indemnification agreements; and 3) Coastal's risk-management and credit-monitoring practices were allegedly inadequate to identify, properly account for and mitigate the deterioration and resulting risks.

The truth was revealed when, on July 30, 2026 , Coastal announced its second-quarter 2026 financial results and reported a surprise GAAP net loss of $42.1 million , driven primarily by a $68.8 million credit expense associated with a single CCBX partner relationship. Coastal also disclosed that the affected portfolio consisted of approximately $ 500 million in underlying loans , together with the related reimbursement exposure. The complaint additionally alleges that Chief Executive Officer Eric M. Sprink sold approximately $12 million of Coastal common stock during the Class Period, while former CFO Joel Edwards sold approximately $3.8 million. It is alleged that those sales occurred before the deterioration of the CCBX partner portfolio and Coastal's resulting exposure were disclosed to investors.

What Can You Do Now? If you have owned Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) shares since prior to October 28, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. #CoastalFinancial #CCB $CCB

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC):

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) shares prior to May 11, 2026 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What is This Investigation About? According to a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants allegedly failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company's admissions process was not effectively converting students from enrollment to start; (2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing a significant drop in student starts relative to enrollment; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) shares prior to May 11, 2026 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #LINC $LINC #LincolnEducational

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU):

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating potential claims on behalf of long-term shareholders of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) concerning whether certain officers and directors breached fiduciary duties owed to the Company in connection with allegedly misleading statements regarding declining customer traffic, weakening consumer demand, the effectiveness of the Company's turnaround strategy, and its financial prospects.

If you acquired Lululemon common stock before March 18, 2026, and continue to hold shares today, you may have rights relevant to this shareholder derivative investigation. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What Is the Lululemon Investigation About? On November 2, 2026, a federal securities fraud class action was filed in which it is alleged that lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU), once a dominant force in the premium athletic apparel market, had been experiencing increasing competitive pressure, declining consumer enthusiasm, and challenges involving its brand image, product innovation, and customer demand. Despite these difficulties, the complaint alleges that Lululemon executives continued to promote the effectiveness of a turnaround strategy emphasizing product creation, product activation, and enterprise enablement.

The securities complaint alleges that Lululemon and certain executives made materially false or misleading statements or failed to adequately disclose that: 1) Customer traffic and demand for Lululemon products were deteriorating significantly, driven in part by negative media and social-media commentary and disappointing new product launches; 2) These conditions were materially affecting the Company's business and reputation, rendering its fiscal 2026 financial guidance unrealistic; 3) Management downplayed the scope and severity of declining customer engagement and weakening sales trends; 4) The Company overstated the strength and sustainability of its business and turnaround strategy, particularly in North America and mainland China; and 5) As a result, investors were allegedly provided with a misleading picture of Lululemon's operating performance and future prospects.

What Can Long-Term Lululemon Shareholders Do Now? If you are a current lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shareholders who acquired shares before March 18, 2026, and continue to hold those shares today , you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $LULU #Lululemon #Lulu

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI):

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other corporate governance issues involving certain officers and directors of the Company.

Current O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) shareholders who have held shares since prior to March 14, 2025, are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased O-I Glass securities between March 14, 2025 and July 28, 2026 , you could participate in the class action.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed class action complaint, O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) O-I Glass was experiencing delays in achieving the targeted cost savings from its Fit to Win program; (2) O-I Glass faced higher-than-expected expenses and operational disruptions that materially offset the program's benefits; (3) O-I Glass continued to face competitive and energy-cost pressures that were impacting the Company's European operations; and; (4) As a result, certain positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading when made.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) shareholder and have held shares since before March 14, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. Alternatively, if you purchased O-I Glass securities between March 14, 2025 and July 28, 2026 , you could participate in the class action. $OI #OI #OIGlass

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT).

What is The Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) , shares prior to November 6, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What is Alleged? It is alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements regarding Planet Fitness' national rollout of an increase to its Black Card membership tier pricing and touting the ability to continue the prior year's marketing campaign. Defendants relied upon expected membership volume growth and rate increases to present an overly rosy three-year growth algorithm. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's brand health, its“We Are All Strong on This Planet” marketing messaging, and its purportedly resilient high-value, low-price (“HVLP”) subscription business model. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Planet Fitness' customer acquisition and marketing metrics. Notably, the Company's updated marketing messaging was failing to resonate with, and was actively intimidating, its core target demographic of fitness beginners and casual gym-goers. As a result, Planet Fitness was experiencing a significant headwind in net member joins during its peak first-quarter sign-up period that rendered its previously issued fiscal 2026 guidance and long-term financial targets unachievable. Instead, Planet Fitness would be required to restructure its marketing strategy, losing the gains they praised from continuing the same marketing campaign, and entirely halt the planned Black Card price increase which sale projections were premised upon. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Planet Fitness' securities at artificially inflated prices.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) , shares prior to November 6, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #PlanetFitness #PLNT $PLNT

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC):

The Investigation Concerns Allegations That Chemours Misrepresented Demand for Opteon Refrigerants, Overstated Its Growth Prospects, and Issued Unreliable Financial Guidance

If you purchased or otherwise acquired The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) shares before February 20, 2026, and continue to hold those shares today , you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ... or call 267-507-6085.

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating potential claims on behalf of long-term shareholders of The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) concerning whether certain officers and directors breached fiduciary duties owed to the Company by allegedly misrepresenting demand for its Opteon refrigerant products, failing to adequately oversee inventory and sales practices, and issuing misleading statements concerning the Company's financial performance and prospects.

The investigation follows the filing of a federal securities class action against Chemours, Chief Executive Officer Denise Dignam, and Chief Financial Officer Shane Hostetter, alleging violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

What Is the Chemours Investigation About? Chemours is a Delaware-incorporated specialty chemicals company headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Its Thermal & Specialized Solutions ("TSS") segment markets Opteon refrigerants, which have benefited from the transition to alternative refrigerants under the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act ("AIM Act").

On October 8, 2026, a securities class action captioned Darcy v. The Chemours Company, et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-01299, was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of investors who acquired Chemours securities between February 20, 2026 and August 4, 2026.

According to the complaint, Chemours and certain senior executives allegedly made materially false and misleading statements concerning the demand for Opteon products and the sustainability of the Company's refrigerant sales growth.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that:



Chemours materially overstated aftermarket demand for its Opteon refrigerant products;

Demand for these products was declining because the Company had oversold Opteon products during the preceding fiscal year, resulting in excess inventory throughout its distribution channels;

These undisclosed conditions rendered the Company's 2026 financial guidance unreliable; and Chemours and its executives failed to adequately disclose these material risks while continuing to express confidence in the Company's business performance.



Chemours Reduces Financial Guidance Following Disclosure of Excess Refrigerant Inventory

On August 4, 2026, after the market closed, Chemours announced its second-quarter 2026 financial results and lowered its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance from $800 million–$900 million to $775 million–$825 million.

During the accompanying earnings call on August 5, management acknowledged that an initial buildup of refrigerant inventory in 2025 had resulted in an oversupplied aftermarket distribution channel entering 2026.

Chemours executives also disclosed that approximately $65 million in aftermarket sales associated with the second and third quarters of 2025 had effectively been pulled forward from demand that otherwise might have occurred in 2026.

Following these disclosures, Chemours shares declined $3.34 per share, or approximately 18.63%, closing at $14.59 on August 5, 2026.

The securities complaint further alleges that CEO Denise Dignam and CFO Shane Hostetter sold a combined 26,671 shares of Chemours stock during the alleged class period, generating more than $485,000 in proceeds.

Grabar Law Office's Shareholder Derivative Investigation

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain Chemours officers and directors breached fiduciary duties owed to the Company by causing or permitting allegedly misleading public statements regarding Opteon product demand, failing to adequately monitor refrigerant inventory and distribution practices, or otherwise failing to exercise appropriate oversight of the Company's financial reporting and disclosures.

What Can Long-Term Chemours Shareholders Do Now? If you purchased or otherwise acquired The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) shares before February 20, 2026, and continue to hold those shares today , you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ... or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #CC $CC #TheChemoursCompany #Chemours

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

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