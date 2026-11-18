MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The insurance comparison service helps homeowners review rates from multiple carriers, explore available discounts, and evaluate potential savings of up to 50% when switching policies.

Sheridan, Wyoming, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Good Coverage, an online insurance comparison and consumer connection service, has announced an initiative encouraging U.S. homeowners to review their insurance policies and compare available rates ahead of 2027. Through its home insurance comparison service, consumers can connect with licensed insurance agents to explore coverage options and potential savings of up to 50% when switching providers.

The announcement comes as homeowners evaluate household expenses and prepare their budgets for the coming year. Get Good Coverage aims to help consumers assess existing insurance costs, identify available discounts, and determine whether alternative policies better meet their financial and coverage requirements.

Comparing Home Insurance Rates and Coverage

Through its home insurance comparison service, homeowners can speak with licensed insurance agents who review available insurance rates and coverage options from multiple carriers.

The process begins with a consultation about the property, existing coverage, and insurance requirements. Agents then compare available policies and discuss potential pricing differences, allowing homeowners to evaluate their options before deciding whether to switch insurers.

Consumers can request quotes without an obligation to purchase a policy.

Get Good Coverage also encourages homeowners to consider coverage limits, deductibles, and replacement costs rather than focusing exclusively on monthly or annual premiums.

Exploring Available Home Insurance Discounts

Several factors may influence home insurance pricing, including property location, construction characteristics, coverage selections, and available discounts.

Homeowners may qualify for reduced premiums through home safety improvements, security systems, updated roofing, or combining home and auto insurance policies with the same carrier.

Get Good Coverage advertises potential savings of up to 50% for qualifying consumers who switch providers. However, actual savings depend on individual circumstances, available insurers, property characteristics, and policy selections. Savings are not guaranteed, and not all applicants will qualify.

The company encourages homeowners to compare their current policies with available alternatives before making coverage changes.

The service also emphasizes reviewing replacement-cost coverage to help homeowners understand whether their selected insurance limits align with rebuilding expenses.

About Get Good Coverage

Get Good Coverage is an online insurance comparison and consumer connection service helping individuals explore auto and home insurance options. The company connects consumers with licensed insurance agents and carriers to review available rates, discounts, and coverage options. Get Good Coverage does not directly sell or underwrite insurance policies. Rates, coverage availability, eligibility, and potential savings vary by state and individual circumstances.





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