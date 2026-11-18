MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global awards program invites nominations across more than 100 cybersecurity categories, with early-bird pricing through Cyber Monday.

Washington D.C., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, presented by Cybersecurity Insiders, announced the official launch of its 2027 awards season, inviting cybersecurity companies, innovators, professionals, and teams worldwide to submit their achievements for independent recognition. Submit a nomination:







Cybersecurity Excellence Awards ceremony

The 2027 season introduces six new AI security categories: AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Red Teaming, MCP Security, Guardian Agents, AI Usage Control, and AI Supply Chain Security.

"In 2024, AI security was one award category. For 2027, we have 18 dedicated categories, because securing AI agents with access to business systems is a different challenge from stopping AI-enabled attacks," said Holger Schulze, founder and CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders. "We want to recognize excellence in each, rather than treating AI security as one market."

Who can enter the 2027 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards?

Organizations of any size, cybersecurity professionals, and teams worldwide can submit nominations. The program recognizes products and services, companies, industry solutions, and the people behind them. Beyond AI security, categories cover post-quantum cryptography (PQC), network security, Zero Trust, identity, data security, endpoint protection, and cyber resilience.

How are winners selected?

Independent cybersecurity judges evaluate nominations based on leadership, innovation, and impact, comparing achievements against relevant peers.

Every approved nomination also enters Community Choice, a separate public vote that does not influence jury results. Outstanding Gold winners may be considered for Best in Class distinctions throughout the year, without requiring another nomination.

How do I enter, and when are nominations due?

The 2027 Nomination Guide explains award categories, judging criteria, entry requirements, and pricing. Nominees can save their work and complete submissions later.

Early-bird pricing is available through Cyber Monday, November 30, 2026, for entries paid by the deadline. Nominations close February 27, 2027. Jury award winners will be announced the week of March 22, ahead of the RSAC Conference, with Community Choice winners announced in July, ahead of Black Hat USA.

Submit a nomination:

Read the Nomination Guide: nomination-guide/

About the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

For more than a decade, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards have recognized excellence, innovation, and leadership across the cybersecurity industry. The program is presented by Cybersecurity Insiders, a research and media platform backed by a community of more than 600,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide.

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Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

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About Cybersecurity Insiders

Cybersecurity Insiders delivers trusted insights that empower CISOs to make informed, strategic security decisions. Backed by over a decade of research and a global network of 600,000+ cybersecurity professionals, we provide actionable intelligence to help leaders navigate emerging threats, evaluate new technologies, and shape forward-looking strategies with confidence.

Press Inquiries

Andrea Chilkott

info [at] cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com

