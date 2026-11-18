InTown

Intentful

InTown

This work aims to make its arts-focused client websites readable to AI and introduce ads that answer audience questions in real time

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InTown – the newly-launched Australian theatre platform connecting ticketing, tourism and technology, whose clients include Melbourne's Marriner Group – has engaged Intentful to prepare its B-to-C-focused theatre & travel packaging booking platform and client productions for a new era in which AI increasingly sits between brands and consumers. Marriner Group is an Australian company that owns and operates five of Melbourne's most iconic theatres, live music and events venues including; the Princess Theatre, Regent Theatre, Comedy Theatre, Forum Melbourne and Plaza Ballroom. For four decades Marriner Group has preserved Melbourne's prized heritage venues and delivered world-class experiences, hosting over a million patrons every year.In this new environment, a brand is no longer represented only by the website, advertising and other material it publishes. AI systems assemble answers from what they can read across the web. At the same time, generative experiences allow a brand to respond directly to an individual person's question. Brands are becoming both intelligent and interactive.For performing arts, the change is immediate. Someone deciding what to see may ask an AI assistant about dates, venues, access, reviews or how to book and act on the answer without ever visiting the production website. The group is preparing for how AI reads its brands and for the new ways those brands can respond when a person has a question.“The experience of going to the theatre – either locally in your home town or as part of a once-in-a-lifetime overseas vacation - will always be an innately human one, but the journey to discover and purchase tickets to a show is ever-changing. We want our venues and productions to be ready wherever audiences ask questions, while creating new ways for shows to respond in the moment. Intentful brings the technology and experience to help us do that,” said Nick Falzon, General Manager, InTown.Intentful will help InTown make its brands AI-ready by showing how AI encounters them, making their website information readable to AI and providing ongoing insight as the landscape changes. The work brings together As Seen by AI, AI-Readable Web Pages and crawler dashboards, while the user experience on the websites will remain the same.InTown will also introduce Intentful's global patent-pending Generative Response Ads to performing arts. A person can ask the production a question right within the ad space and receive an answer in real time, on behalf of the brand. The format turns a one-way ad into a two-way conversation at the moment of intent. It works within media advertisers are already buying and introduces a new measure of conversational intent.Intentful is uniquely poised to fill this particular space due to their leadership's long-standing position in the theatrical global capitals of the world: New York and London. Intentful COO Bruce Amick has been at the forefront of the digital revolution for Broadway, leading the adoption of new technologies and an introduction of a B2B platform to book live Broadway inventory through an API. He worked with some of the biggest names in theatre and entertainment: Shorenstein Hays Nederlander (SHN), Cameron Mackintosh, The Shubert Organization, and Broadway – many of which were put into practice in collaboration with InTown's now General Manager, Nick Falzon during his time leading Sales & Analytics for Disney Theatrical Group in New York.The agreement gives InTown exclusivity within Australia's performing arts sector for Intentful's Generative Response Ads and intelligent brand work, giving them an early role in bringing these experiences to venues, productions and their advertisers.“This work recognizes that AI is changing more than discovery. It is becoming part of the interaction between a show and its audience. Performing arts brands have specific information people need before they buy, and Generative Response Ads create a new way to answer those questions at the exact moment of interest,” said Marina Petrova, Intentful's CEO.ENDSAbout InTownInTown is a new platform and year-round destination where audiences can explore major productions from across the country, stay informed about upcoming shows, and effortlessly plan their next theatre experience. InTown allows you to discover shows, find tickets and organise flights, accommodation and dining around performances, making it easier to plan everything around a trip to the theatre, all in one place. For venues and producers, InTown will provide services to support their ticketing, marketing, tourism and technology investments, helping productions reach audiences nationally. Learn more at intownliveAbout IntentfulIntentful is a technology company shaping how brands engage with people through AI. Its work spans interactive ads that respond in real time, technology that makes existing websites readable to AI, and hands-on advisory for intelligent brands. Learn more at intentful.

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InTown initiates strategic partnership with Intentful News Provided By INTENTFUL November 18, 2026, 17:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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