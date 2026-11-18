SleePare Logo

Retailer expands weekend hours, bringing the convenience of online shopping to its Manhattan showroom

- Shanir Kol, CEO of SleePareNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SleePare, a national mattress retailer that allows consumers to test and compare online mattress brands in person, announced today that its New York City showroom has expanded its weekend hours to offer 24-hour mattress shopping.The expanded schedule allows customers to shop for mattresses at any hour during the weekend, accommodating New Yorkers who work unconventional hours or prefer to shop outside traditional retail schedules. SleePare plans to eventually extend the service to seven days a week, offering a fully 24/7 shopping experience. The initiative is part of the company's broader strategy to bring the flexibility and convenience of e-commerce into physical retail."New York may be the city that never sleeps, but we think everyone deserves a good night's rest," said Shanir Kol, CEO of SleePare. "If New Yorkers can order just about anything online at 2 a.m., why shouldn't they be able to walk into a store and find the perfect mattress? We're bringing that same convenience to the showroom, letting people shop on their own schedule, even in the middle of the night."Founded in 2018 as a single mattress showroom in Lower Manhattan, SleePare has expanded to 10 locations in major U.S. cities. The company operates a try-before-you-buy retail model that allows customers to compare mattresses from more than 12 online brands side by side, with the option to purchase in-store or online.SleePare has already booked several overnight appointments, reflecting consumer interest in mattress shopping outside conventional retail hours."New York is where SleePare started, so it's fitting that we're introducing this new shopping experience here," Kol added. "Our goal has always been to make buying a mattress easier and more accessible. As we've grown from one Manhattan store into a national business, that commitment hasn't changed."The expanded weekend hours take effect Friday, Nov. 20, at SleePare's New York City showroom, located at 218 W. 30th St., just ahead of Black Friday and the holiday shopping season. Customers can shop for and test mattresses around the clock throughout the weekends. For more information, visitAbout SleePareFounded in 2018 in New York City, SleePare is a national mattress retailer that combines the convenience of online shopping with the ability to test mattresses in person. With 10 showrooms in major U.S. cities, the company allows customers to compare mattresses from more than 12 online brands side by side before purchasing. SleePare has helped more than 60,000 shoppers find a mattress, offering personalized guidance and the flexibility to purchase in-store or online. For more information, visit

Erin Farrell Talbot

Farrell Talbot Consulting

+1 917-232-9309

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SleePare Brings 24-Hour Weekend Mattress Shopping to the City That Never Sleeps News Provided By Farrell Talbot Consulting November 18, 2026, 17:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.