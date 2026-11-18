Dom Flemons, GRAMMY Award winner and 2025 American Banjo Hall of Fame inductee, plays a gourd banjo. Flemons serves as Cultural Ambassador and Historical Advisor for the feature documentary Alive In Strings.

The 2025 American Banjo Hall of Fame inductee and Carolina Chocolate Drops co-founder joins Alive In Strings as an on-camera contributor and advisor.

- Dom Flemons

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American Story Channel announced that GRAMMY Award-winning musician, historian, and 2025 American Banjo Hall of Fame inductee Dom Flemons has joined Alive In Strings, a feature documentary currently in production, as Cultural Ambassador and Historical Advisor.

Known internationally as“The American Songster,” Flemons co-founded the groundbreaking Carolina Chocolate Drops and is an acclaimed performer, multi-instrumentalist, and historian. In October 2025, he was inducted into the American Banjo Hall of Fame in recognition of his contributions to promoting the banjo. His contributions to folk, blues, country, bluegrass, and traditional string-band music have helped illuminate important chapters of America's musical heritage.

As Cultural Ambassador and Historical Advisor, Flemons will serve as an on-camera contributor and cultural advisor, drawing upon his expertise in American roots music, banjo history, and related musical traditions.

“The banjo has an extraordinary history, and its story is deeply connected to the development of American music. What excites me about Alive In Strings is the opportunity to explore that history while celebrating the musicians, makers, and traditions that have kept the instrument alive and evolving for generations. I'm pleased to be part of a project that brings these stories to a wider audience,” said Dom Flemons, Cultural Ambassador and Historical Advisor, Alive In Strings.

“Dom brings an extraordinary combination of musical artistry, historical knowledge, and a lifelong commitment to American musical traditions,” said Harun Kazaz, director and producer of Alive In Strings.“Our goal is to create a documentary that is as entertaining and emotionally engaging as it is historically meaningful. We want audiences to experience the banjo not simply as an instrument from the past, but as a living voice in American music. Dom's participation will help us bring that story to life with authenticity, depth, and energy.”

About the Film

From its African inspiration to its Caribbean and North American development, the banjo has traveled a remarkable path through more than 300 years of American history. From early musical traditions to popular entertainment, jazz, bluegrass, folk, and contemporary music, Alive In Strings celebrates the musicians, makers, and communities whose creativity has shaped the instrument's evolving identity.

Through cinematic storytelling, archival imagery, musical performances, and conversations with musicians, historians, and instrument makers, the documentary traces the banjo's transformation across generations, musical genres, and cultural traditions.

Production and Distribution

Produced and directed by award-winning independent documentary filmmaker Harun Kazaz, Alive In Strings is intended for public television and broader domestic and international distribution, targeting a 2028 release.

Kazaz's previous documentary, Rising Wings, received 36 film festival awards and entered national public television distribution through NETA for PBS member stations.

Presented by American Story Channel and produced by Banjo History LLC, Alive In Strings is a fiscally sponsored project of the International Documentary Association (IDA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization.

About Dom Flemons

Dom Flemons,“The American Songster,” is a GRAMMY Award-winning musician, historian, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. His recordings include Dom Flemons Presents Black Cowboys, Traveling Wildfire, and Making American Music: The Smithsonian Sessions. He was inducted into the American Banjo Hall of Fame in 2025 in the Promotion category.

About American Story Channel

American Story Channel is an independent documentary production company exploring American history, culture, traditions, and the people who shape them.

One Instrument. One Nation. Countless Stories.

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American Story Channel

Brooklyn, New York

Harun Kazaz

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Alive In Strings | Teaser 1

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