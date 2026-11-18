A Volar technician works on Carbon Cub EX3 N824SP - Photos: Bellakshoots

CubCrafters-branded valve cover on a CubCrafters engine - Photos: Bellakshoots

Volar Avionics & Restorations signage at the M54 hangar - Photos: Bellakshoots

FAA Part 145 Repair Station in Lebanon, Tennessee, adds CubCrafters factory authorization to its Garmin avionics and maintenance capabilities

LEBANON, TN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Volar Avionics & Restorations, an FAA Part 145 Certified Repair Station (Certificate No. VLRR382E) based at Lebanon Municipal Airport (M54), has been named a CubCrafters Authorized Service Center. The authorization gives owners of CubCrafters aircraft in the Mid-South a factory-authorized maintenance option backed by an FAA-certificated repair station and Garmin Authorized Dealer.

Volar's repair station certificate sets the standard for the work: an FAA-accepted repair station manual and quality control system, trained and qualified personnel, and ongoing FAA surveillance. The CubCrafters authorization builds on that foundation. Volar now supports CubCrafters owners with maintenance, inspections and Garmin avionics work, including G3X Touch systems and upgrades to Garmin's new AXIS flight displays.

Volar announced the authorization publicly on October 9, 2026, at its Hangar Night event during Music City STOL at Lebanon Municipal Airport. Adventure Flying LLC, the CubCrafters Certified Sales Center for Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, brought aircraft to the event, including its demo Carbon Cub UL, an XCub and the P-51 Mustang "Old Crow," which belongs to the Liberty Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that Ray and Melisa Fowler operate.

Builders who know every inch of a Cub

The technicians on Volar's repair station roster have together built more than 16 aircraft, from gyroplanes, helicopters and CubCrafters to Van's and complex Burt Rutan designs. Their experience covers fabric, paint, structural repair and every system that makes a CubCrafters aircraft distinctive, along with Rotax, Lycoming, Continental and turbine engines. Volar's lead technician for CubCrafters work is a former CubCrafters field technician who has worked on hundreds of CubCrafters aircraft.

Much of the roster also comes from a military aviation background, and it shows in how the shop works: disciplined, methodical procedures and workmanship held to the highest standard on every aircraft.

That work has been recognized at the highest level of the experimental community. Members of the roster have earned three EAA AirVenture Lindy Awards, among them a 2024 Bronze Lindy in the Homebuilt Plans category for the Volar Lightning and a 2010 Silver Lindy as Reserve Grand Champion in Rotorcraft. The roster also holds Ken Brock Workmanship Awards for rotorcraft and the FAA's Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, which recognizes 50 or more years of safe piloting.

The Volar Lightning is a two-thirds-scale P-38 designed and built by the late Jim O'Hara, a retired Tulane University aeronautical engineering professor, with his wife Mitzi. It first flew in 2008. Volar returned it to airworthiness and fitted a Garmin glass panel, and today owns and operates it.

Many CubCrafters aircraft, including the Carbon Cub kit models, are experimental. Volar holds that work to the same repair-station standards it applies to certificated aircraft, because that is what owners expect.

Garmin, factory-installed and upgrade-ready

Garmin avionics are central to the CubCrafters fleet. In 2014, Garmin chose CubCrafters as its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) launch partner for the G3X Touch, debuting the system at SUN 'n FUN in CubCrafters' Executive GLASS touch panel. In 2017, CubCrafters became the first manufacturer to amend a Part 23 type certificate to allow non-TSO'd Garmin G3X Touch avionics in its certified XCub. As a Garmin Authorized Dealer, Volar can move CubCrafters owners from G3X Touch to Garmin's new AXIS flight displays, which use the same panel cutouts, mounting points and most of the same sensors.

"Being an FAA Part 145 repair station is the foundation of everything we do. Our team brings a deep military background to the hangar floor, and with it discipline, a methodical approach and best-in-class workmanship. That is a big part of why CubCrafters, Garmin and our customers rely on us. CubCrafters owners in this region now have a factory-authorized shop that can handle their airframe, their engine and their Garmin panel under one roof, held to repair-station standards," said William Presler, Accountable Manager of Volar Avionics & Restorations.

"Volar brings repair-station discipline and deep Garmin experience to our owners in the Southeast. We believe Volar will be a tremendous asset to CubCrafters and to our customers in this territory," said Jon Delamarter, Customer Experience Manager, CubCrafters.

"Our customers want to know there is qualified, factory-authorized support close to home. Having a CubCrafters Authorized Service Center with Garmin capability and an FAA repair station certificate in our territory makes that an easy conversation," said Ray Fowler, co-owner of Adventure Flying LLC.

CubCrafters owners can schedule service by calling (615) 622-4736, emailing..., or visiting flyvolar.



Joy Youell

Winsome PR

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