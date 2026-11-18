OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Karrie Trofholz, an author with a flair for weaving enchanting tales, has released her fantasy romance novel,“Spirit of Tranquility.” This compelling, often thrilling story explores the profound truth that love is timeless, no matter the obstacles or differences two souls may face.At 368 pages,“Spirit of Tranquility” is an immersive, compelling narrative brimming with heart, mystery, and tender romance. The story follows Catalina Montgomery, a woman who has lost faith in finding love until she meets the man of her dreams. What begins as an unbelievable encounter soon blossoms into a profound connection. As the romance unfolds, meddling outsiders and roadblocks threaten the burgeoning love affair, and Cat must face her inner turmoil or risk losing it all. Along the way, readers will be transported to a singular setting, an abandoned mall ingeniously transformed into a haven for vampires-a vibrant, otherworldly community where the impossible feels entirely real.Inspired by walks at a local park where small but meaningful moments stoked her imagination, Trofholz blends her life experiences with the supernatural to deliver a love story unlike any other. Having worked in the same industry as the novel's protagonist and drawing from her own Nebraska roots, Trofholz crafts a rich, authentic world readers won't want to leave. Themes of hope, resilience, and the triumph of love are woven into the pages of the story, exploring the enduring power of connection and finding common ground.“I love the heart and soul of my characters,” says Trofholz.“Creating a romantic sanctuary for vampires-turning what's ordinary into something extraordinary-made this story so special to write.” Perfect for readers seeking a unique, cozy vampire romance,“Spirit of Tranquility” offers a refreshing and imaginative new voice in the genre.“Spirit of Tranquility” (ISBN: 9781972090602) is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $20.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon.From the Back Cover:Catalina "Cat" Montgomery has never been lucky in love, so to find out she's a LOC (Love of Centuries) with a handsome, wealthy vampire is inconceivable. Sawyer Tremain, however, is one determined vampire and refuses to let her go. He isn't forceful, but tries to win her over with patience and thoughtfulness.Unfortunately for Cat, Stella Jones has a different plan in mind: she wants to be Mrs. Tremain, and will stop at nothing to make that plan a reality, including an endless series of roadblocks to keep the couple apart. Due to her past, it doesn't take much for Cat to run, but how far will she go before Sawyer catches up?“Spirit of Tranquility” is a thrilling roller coaster of romance, where Cat must navigate a treacherous landscape of deception to decide who truly deserves her heart.About the Author:Karrie Trofholz fell in love with writing her senior year of high school and continued studying at the University of Iowa. She wrote both novels and screenplays, submitting work to festivals and literary agents. After a long hiatus from writing while working in the construction industry (architecture, engineering, and general contracting), Karrie returned to storytelling inspired by walks at a nearby park where unusual moments (a monarch butterfly sighting in 20-degree weather, and an unexplainable fog in a photograph) took place. She currently lives in Nebraska with Ron, two dogs, and one really loud cat.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit or call 800-767-0531.

Michelle VanSledright

MindStir Media LLC

+1 800-767-0531

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Timeless Love Unfolds in Karrie Trofholz's Captivating Fantasy Romance, 'Spirit of Tranquility' News Provided By MindStir Media LLC November 18, 2026, 17:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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