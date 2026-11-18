London Lowry performs at Dolly & Denim in the Utah State Capitol Rotunda on November 16, 2026.

Once a recipient of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, the Utah musician sang Dolly favorites and her original "Story Like Dolly" at Dolly & Denim.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eleven-year-old Utah singer-songwriter London Lowry grew up receiving books from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. On Monday night, she gave back to the program that was part of her own childhood.

Lowry performed at Dolly & Denim, a fundraising event held in the Rotunda of the Utah State Capitol. Coming three months after Parton's passing in August, the evening celebrated her legacy of helping children learn to read. Hosted by philanthropist Kristin Andrus, founder of Gathering for Impact, it raised money to provide free books to young children across Utah.

Accompanying herself on guitar, Lowry sang the Dolly Parton favorites "Better Get to Livin'" and "Jolene," then closed with "Story Like Dolly," an original song she wrote in Parton's honor. She also told the audience what the Imagination Library meant to her.

"I was born in Tennessee, so I was lucky enough to get books from the Imagination Library until I was 5. I still fall asleep with a book in my hand every single night, and I'm convinced Dolly is the reason for that! Storytelling continues to be a big part of my life through music, and I'm just so excited that more kids will get to fall in love with reading and storytelling thanks to other generous people like Dolly," said Lowry.

The evening also featured a conversation between Andrus and keynote speaker Sheri Dew, Executive Vice President of Deseret Management Corporation, and a performance by Broadway performer Summerisa Bell Stevens. Guests came dressed in Dolly-inspired denim and enjoyed dirty sodas and a photo booth.

Admission was free, with donations accepted. Organizers suggested a $31.20 contribution, the cost of providing one child with a full year of Imagination Library books.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library sends free, age-appropriate books each month to children from birth to age five. Through Operation Literacy, funds raised at the event will support children in Utah. Utah enrollment has grown from just over 3,000 children in May to more than 12,000 today.

From School of Rock to the Utah Capitol

Lowry's interest in music started at age eight after watching School of Rock. She asked for a guitar for her birthday and began writing her own songs about a year later.

Now 11, she has written 17 original songs and is building an audience with her acoustic pop and indie folk sound.

Earlier this year, a video of Lowry performing her original song "Breakup Bus " on Park City's Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival reached more than 9 million views on YouTube.

She has performed at the Utah Arts Festival and opened for Phillip Enkey at Pleasant Grove's Concerts in the Park. Her next performance is on the main stage at Christkindlmarkt SLC on December 3.

Learn More

Enroll a child in Imagination Library or learn more:

Watch "Breakup Bus":

Follow London: londonlowry | Instagram: @london

About London Lowry

London Lowry is an 11-year-old singer-songwriter from Utah whose original music blends acoustic pop and indie folk. She began writing songs at age nine, drawing inspiration from friendship, growing up and everyday experiences. A video of her performing the original song "Breakup Bus" on Park City's Main Street during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival has received more than 9 million YouTube views.

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11-Year-Old Singer-Songwriter London Lowry Performs at Utah Capitol Fundraiser Honoring Dolly Parton News Provided By Fox Talent Agency November 18, 2026, 17:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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