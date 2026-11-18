As world leaders gather for COP31, the Animal Agriculture Alliance highlights progress in climate action, resource efficiency, food security, and more

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As global leaders gather for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, the Animal Agriculture Alliance has released an updated report highlighting how U.S. animal agriculture is contributing to a more sustainable future through innovation, environmental stewardship, and responsible food production.The report, U.S. Animal Agriculture and the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, explores the industry's contributions and progress across all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), from climate action and responsible production to food security, economic growth, and community well-being.“Conversations about climate change and sustainability must recognize progress that has already been made, the continued investment to do more, and the important role animal agriculture plays in a sustainable food system,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, president and CEO of the Animal Agriculture Alliance.“Farmers, ranchers, and the entire animal agriculture community are continuously finding ways to produce nutritious food while using resources more efficiently. This report highlights that progress and demonstrates why animal agriculture must be part of the conversation about building a more sustainable future.”Among the report's key findings are significant advancements in reducing the environmental footprint of animal agriculture:. Beef: The U.S. beef community has reduced emissions per pound of beef by more than 40% while producing 66% more beef per animal.. Dairy: The carbon footprint of producing one gallon of milk has decreased by 19%, while requiring 30% less water and 21% less land.. Eggs: The U.S. egg community has reduced its carbon footprint by 71%.. Resource efficiency: More than 37% of ingredients used in animal feed are leftovers from human food production, helping transform resources that might otherwise go unused into nutritious food.. Renewable energy: Dairy and pork farms are using technologies such as anaerobic digesters to capture methane from manure and convert it into renewable energy.Beyond environmental progress, the report highlights animal agriculture's contributions to healthy diets, economic opportunity, and thriving communities. The U.S. meat and poultry sector supports 3.2 million jobs, while the dairy community supports nearly 3 million jobs. Animal agriculture companies and organizations are also investing in education, hunger relief, workforce development, and community initiatives.The updated report draws from industry sustainability reports, research, and other publicly available resources to provide examples of progress across each of the 17 SDGs. It also highlights ongoing commitments to advance sustainability through continued innovation and collaboration.“Sustainability is a continuous journey, and there is always more work to be done,” added Thompson-Weeman.“As the world discusses solutions to global challenges, it's important to recognize that animal agriculture is not standing still. Our industry is actively investing in solutions that support people, animals, and the environment.”The full report, U.S. Animal Agriculture and the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, is available at .About the Alliance:The Alliance safeguards the future of animal agriculture and its value to society by bridging the communication gap between the farm and food communities. We connect key food industry stakeholders to arm them with responses to emerging issues. We engage food chain influencers and promote consumer choice by helping them better understand modern animal agriculture. We protect by exposing those who threaten our nation's food security with damaging misinformation.

Emily Ellis, Director - Communications and Marketing

Animal Agriculture Alliance

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New Report Highlights U.S. Animal Agriculture's Contributions to Global Sustainability Goals News Provided By Agility PR Solutions November 18, 2026, 17:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy



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