Dara Horn and John Podhoretz on stage at the Global Conference for Israel

In conversation with journalist John Podhoretz, Horn explores the roots of antisemitism, Jewish identity, and the importance of confronting misinformation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning author Dara Horn challenged conventional approaches to combating antisemitism during a thought-provoking main stage conversation with journalist and political commentator John Podhoretz at Jewish National Fund-USA 's Global Conference for Israel in San Diego on Friday, November 13, 2026.The conference, held November 12-15 at Chula Vista's Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center, brought together almost 3,000 Zionists from around the world and explored the most pressing issues facing Israel and the Jewish people while celebrating the organization's 125 years of impact.The discussion took place following Shabbat dinner and addressed the rise of antisemitism, the spread of misinformation, and the role of Jewish history and identity in confronting today's challenges. Opening remarks were delivered by Bob Wigoda, Chair of the Global Conference for Israel, and Dr. Gadi Perl, Vice President and Chairman of the Finance Committee at Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF).Horn, a three-time National Jewish Book Award recipient and founder and president of The Tell Institute, discussed the ideas behind her latest book, The Final Solution to the Jewish Question, which examines the historical forces driving antisemitism and offers a new framework for combating it."One of our biggest mistakes is treating antisemitism as if it's simply a form of bias or prejudice," said Horn. "Antisemitism is a lie. It's a lie used to gain or maintain power."Rather than focusing solely on promoting tolerance and empathy, Horn argued that combating antisemitism requires identifying the false narratives being spread, understanding their origins, and holding those responsible accountable."To fight hatred, you promote empathy. To fight a lie, you expose the lie and identify who benefits from it," she explained.Throughout the conversation, Podhoretz, editor of Commentary Magazine and host of its daily podcast, pressed Horn on the historical and political forces fueling antisemitism, including the influence of propaganda, social media, and shifting attitudes toward Jewish identity in American society. Horn emphasized that education is central to addressing these challenges, pointing to the work of The Tell Institute, which develops educational curricula to help students recognize antisemitic narratives through historical evidence and critical thinking."There is much more ignorance than malice in this country, and that is good news because ignorance can be addressed," said Horn.The conversation also explored the relationship between Jewish civilization and American democracy, with Horn arguing that both share a tradition of challenging tyranny and championing freedom. She emphasized the importance of teaching Jewish history not only to Jewish communities, but to Americans more broadly."The Jewish story is the story of a small group of people refusing to bow to tyrants," Horn said. "That is also, fundamentally, the American story."Reflecting on Jewish National Fund-USA's 125th anniversary, Horn pointed to the extraordinary accomplishments of previous generations as evidence that the challenges facing Jewish communities today can be overcome."What Jews faced 125 years ago was far worse than what we're facing now," said Horn. "Those generations solved enormous problems. They built institutions. They built a state."Podhoretz echoed the importance of Jewish communities taking an active role in shaping their future rather than retreating in the face of rising antisemitism."I now believe it's essential not only that Americans understand Jewish contributions, but that Jews also recognize and exercise their own power responsibly," said Podhoretz.As the discussion concluded, Horn urged Jewish communities to reject the instinct to retreat in the face of hostility and instead take pride in sharing their history, values, and contributions with the wider world."The Jewish tradition offers wisdom, resilience, community, debate, meaning, and resistance to tyranny," she said. "We should be sharing them proudly."Next year's Global Conference for Israel is taking place in Washington, D.C. To learn more or to register, visit jnf/gc2027###About Jewish National Fund-USAFor 125 years, Jewish National Fund-USA has helped strengthen the land and people of Israel by investing in the communities, infrastructure, and leadership that shape the country's future. Our work is focused on making Israel's North and South places where families can build full, vibrant lives with access to medical care, emergency response, water solutions, parks, playgrounds, jobs, and economic opportunity. Working with our donors and partners, we support underpopulated communities, help attract new residents, improve quality of life, and create the conditions for long-term growth. Our work reaches beyond projects on the ground. Through education, travel, and leadership opportunities, we connect Americans of all ages to Israel in meaningful and lasting ways. That vision continues with the World Zionist Village in Be'er Sheva, a global center that will bring people together to live, learn, lead, and strengthen the next generation of Zionist leadership. From urgent relief to long-term transformation, Jewish National Fund-USA is helping build a stronger future for Israel and creating lasting legacies for generations to come. Learn more at jnf.

Talia Green

Jewish National Fund-USA

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Acclaimed Author Dara Horn Challenges Conventional Thinking on Jew-Hatred at Jewish National Fund-USA Conference News Provided By Jewish National Fund-USA November 18, 2026, 17:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion



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