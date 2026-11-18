MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 18 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Arunachal Pradesh on November 20 on a three-day visit during which he will honour police personnel, distribute appointment letters to newly recruited government employees and attend several public programmes.

Union Minister Shah will also hold a review meeting with the state government to discuss key issues concerning the state, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an official programme, CM Khandu added that Union Minister Shah would honour recipients of the President's Police Medal at an event near Itanagar.

The Union Home Minister would also attend a programme at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre in the state capital.

Union Minister Shah is also scheduled to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited personnel of the police and forest departments, the Chief Minister said.

The Union Home Minister, who is expected to arrive in Itanagar on Friday evening, will hold discussions with senior government officials, political leaders and representatives of various social organisations on development, security and other important issues concerning the state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister are always concerned about the state. A review meeting has been proposed to discuss the problems of the state," CM Khandu said.

He added that law and order would be among the issues discussed, given the Union Home Minister's responsibility for internal security.

"We are very excited to receive Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This is a very good opportunity for the state government and the public," CM Khandu said.

Union Minister Shah's visit assumes significance as Arunachal Pradesh has been witnessing protests against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), which is planned across Siang, East Siang and Upper Siang districts.

The proposed mega hydropower project has emerged as a major political and public issue in the state over the past several months, with local residents and organisations expressing concerns over its potential impact on the region.

The Union Home Minister is also likely to hold discussions with organisations spearheading the protests against the project.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a sensitive international border stretching 1,863 km with three neighbouring countries -- China (1,126 km), Myanmar (520 km) and Bhutan (217 km).

Strengthening infrastructure and connectivity in remote border areas has remained a major focus of the state and the Centre under various initiatives, including the Vibrant Villages Programme.

Union Minister Shah last visited Arunachal Pradesh in June 2024 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM Khandu following the state Assembly elections.

Earlier, in April 2023, the Union Home Minister visited Kibithoo in Anjaw district and launched the Vibrant Villages Programme, aimed at improving infrastructure, connectivity and livelihood opportunities in villages along India's northern border.

Union Minister Shah is scheduled to return to New Delhi on November 22 after completing his engagements in the state, CM Khandu added.

The massive agitations against the SUMP was started on October 23 and continued till the morning of October 24.

Intermittent protests are still going on in the three districts -- Siang, East Siang and Upper Siang districts.

More than 75 individuals have been arrested or detained in connection with the protests against the proposed 11,200 MW project.

On October 26, there were protesters against the 1,605-MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project (SUHEP), known as the Menga Dam.

The Centre had rushed two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Rapid Action Force (RAF) to Arunachal Pradesh.

The Union government's repeated invitation for discussion has not yielded much result from the protesters.

The state government had taken series of public meetings in the last two years trying to allay the fear of eviction of people in many villages and environment damages following the project.