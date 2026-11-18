Six Indian Tech Startups Selected for Hub71 Programme in Abu Dhabi

Six Indian technology startups have been selected for Hub71's Immersion Programme in Abu Dhabi following the conclusion of the UAE-India Start-Up Series 2.0, which attracted more than 11,000 applications from across India, according to an official press release. The finale, held in Bengaluru, brought together ten shortlisted startups for two days of investor meetings, mentorship and live pitching sessions.

The six winners will receive an opportunity to explore the UAE market and connect with investors, corporate and government partners through Abu Dhabi's global technology ecosystem. Announcing the selections, UAE Ambassador to India Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi said the initiative would support Indian entrepreneurs in accessing new markets, investment and business partnerships.

The six selected startups are CYRAN AI Solutions from New Delhi, Nawgati from Noida, KoinX from Bhubaneswar, Onsite from New Delhi, Forthcode from Bengaluru and Flo Mobility, also based in Bengaluru. According to the release, CYRAN AI Solutions is a deep-tech artificial intelligence company that helps aerospace and precision manufacturers identify defects before products are shipped or equipment is deployed.

The selected startups will participate in a two-week hybrid programme, comprising one week of virtual preparation followed by a week of in-person engagement at Hub71 in Abu Dhabi, beginning December 7. The programme will offer tailored mentorship, curated introductions and knowledge sessions to help founders understand Abu Dhabi's business and regulatory environment.