Ambati Rambabu Slams Naidu Government Over Panchayat Nominations

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu on Wednesday said the High Court's directions on Panchayat nominations in Pulivendula were a“slap in the face” of the Chandrababu Naidu government, alleging that they exposed a nexus between the ruling coalition, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the State Election Commission (SEC) and the police.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP headquarters, Rambabu alleged that attacks, intimidation and systematic obstruction of opposition candidates were undermining democracy.“Democracy was being murdered through attacks, intimidation and systematic obstruction of opposition candidates. The SEC had completely failed in municipal, MPTC and ZPTC elections and was now facilitating forced unanimous victories in Panchayat elections. Chandrababu was buying police and officials instead of seeking votes,” he charged.

Rambabu alleged that TDP groups, backed by the police, prevented YSRCP-supported candidates from filing nominations in 21 Panchayats across Pulivendula. He also alleged that the police remained inactive despite repeated interventions by MP YS Avinash Reddy. He said, "Sarpanch candidate Shaik Shabbir Vali approached the High Court, which directed the police to protect candidates filing nominations." Welcoming the court's intervention, Rambabu expressed hope that the situation would improve before the next hearing on November 20.

Rambabu also objected to the state government's decision to observe media baron Ramoji Rao's birth anniversary as a state festival. Questioning Rao's contribution to public welfare, he referred to the earlier expenditure of Rs 10 crore on the observance of his death anniversary.“Rao was a businessman who supported Chandrababu politically, not a public servant deserving celebrations at taxpayers' expense. TDP could organise such events using party funds,” he said, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the government order.