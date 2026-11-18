Prince William and Kate Middleton Meet PM Modi During India Visit

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton (Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and the Princess of Wales) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. Prince William and his wife are currently visiting India to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize 2026, hosted in India for the first time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Earthshot Prize, an initiative founded by Prince William in 2020, for its efforts to promote innovative climate solutions worldwide and showcase "Indian ingenuity" in addressing global environmental challenges. Sharing a note on his X handle, PM Modi wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales. Appreciate the Earthshot Prize's efforts in championing innovative climate solutions worldwide and also showcasing Indian ingenuity in addressing global environmental challenges."

After the meeting, PM Modi also expressed hope in further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership following the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). "Look forward to further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and building on the momentum of the recently implemented Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity of the people of our nations and the wider world," added PM Modi in a note on his X handle.

The meeting with India's Prime Minister marks the conclusion of a three-day visit of Prince William and Princess Catherine to India. Earlier, Prince William got a taste of Bollywood's signature dance and drama during his visit to Dharma Productions in Mumbai. Catherine, the Princess of Wales, also visited Mumbai's Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital on the final day of her Mumbai itinerary.

Meanwhile, India's efforts to promote electric vehicles have received global recognition, with Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) winning the Earthshot Prize 2026 in the 'Clean Our Air' category on Tuesday. Other winners included Niue Ocean Wide Trust, PFAS-Free France, Ørsted, and Bhutan.