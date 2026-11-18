Telangana Prepares to Host 85th Indian Roads Congress in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI): Telangana to host the four-day 85th Indian Roads Congress (IRC) conference at HITEX, Hyderabad, from November 19 to 22, bringing together around 3,500 delegates, including road and highway experts, engineers, government officials and representatives from the infrastructure industry across the country.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the conference at 11:30 AM on November 19. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Union Ministers from Telangana, Ministers from other States, Members of Parliament and other prominent personalities are expected to participate.

Speaking at a press conference at HITEX, Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that he had personally met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and requested him to organise this year's Indian Roads Congress in Telangana. "The Union Minister responded positively to the request," he said. He expressed his special gratitude to Nitin Gadkari on behalf of himself and the State Government for extending the opportunity to Telangana. Reddy added, "Hosting the 85th Indian Roads Congress (IRC) in Hyderabad is a matter of great pride for the State." Emphasising that the Government's primary objective was the overall development of Telangana, Minister Komatireddy said, "The State is working with everyone, irrespective of political differences, to accelerate development."

The Indian Roads Congress, established in 1934, has played a significant role in the development of roads and bridges across the country, particularly in improving construction quality, road safety standards and the adoption of modern technologies. Hyderabad has hosted the IRC six times in the past.

Minister Komatireddy said, "This year's conference would focus on several emerging and important areas, including environment-friendly road construction, climate-resilient infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Technology, Electric Vehicles, modern transportation systems and innovative construction methodologies. A special panel discussion on "Right to Walk", highlighting every individual's right to safe pedestrian movement, will also be organised."

Highlighing the Government's commitment to strengthening road infrastructure, Komatireddy said, "Rs 5,677 crore had been allocated for roads and bridges in the 2026–27 State Budget." He said that improved connectivity is essential to support the growing industrial, commercial and urban development across Telangana.

Minister Komatireddy also said, "Hosting the 85th IRC will provide Telangana an excellent opportunity to benefit from the knowledge, experience and technological expertise of national and international road infrastructure specialists. The conference will feature around 400 exhibition stalls and 19 technical sessions, showcasing advanced machinery, innovative construction technologies and modern infrastructure solutions."