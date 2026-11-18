The City Municipal Corporation has directed officials to speed up property tax collection by ensuring that all property owners with outstanding dues are issued mandatory demand notices within the next week. Commissioner Jagadish G has instructed the Revenue Department to complete the pending process without delay, as notices have already been issued to around 80% of the identified defaulters. The remaining 20% must receive their notices within the stipulated timeframe to facilitate the recovery of outstanding property taxes. The Commissioner has also directed officials to conduct door-to-door visits to encourage defaulters to clear their dues. He has warned of strict action against irregularities, including the creation of fake Khata documents.

The directions were issued during a progress review meeting of the Revenue Department held on Wednesday at Canopy Hall in the PUB Building on M.G. Road. During the meeting, Jagadish G. reviewed the department's performance and stressed the importance of transparency, accountability and the timely disposal of pending applications. He also warned that disciplinary and legal action would be initiated against those involved in creating fake Khata documents.

Demand Notices To Be Issued To All Property Tax Defaulters Within A Week

The Commissioner directed officials to ensure that demand notices are issued to every property owner with outstanding tax dues within the next seven days. While notices have already been issued to approximately 80% of the identified defaulters, the remaining 20% must be covered within the deadline.

Officials have been instructed to take the necessary steps to improve tax collection and recover outstanding amounts without further delay. The Commissioner emphasised that the process must be completed systematically to prevent delays in revenue collection.

Door-To-Door Campaign To Recover Pending Property Taxes

As part of the tax recovery drive, officials have been instructed to personally visit the residences of property owners who have failed to pay their property taxes.

During these visits, officials must explain the importance of timely tax payments and encourage property owners to clear their outstanding dues. The initiative aims to improve tax compliance and ensure that property owners fulfil their financial obligations to the corporation.

Residential Properties Used For Commercial Purposes Under Scanner

The Commissioner has also directed officials to conduct ward-wise inspections to identify properties registered for residential use but currently being used for commercial activities.

Such properties must be reclassified as commercial properties in accordance with the applicable rules. Officials have been instructed to levy property tax at commercial rates and prepare a comprehensive report on their findings.

The move aims to identify discrepancies in property classifications and ensure that taxes are collected based on the actual use of properties.

Pending Multiple And Clubbing Khata Applications To Be Cleared

The Revenue Department has been instructed to expedite the disposal of pending 'Multiple' and 'Clubbing' applications.

Officials must maintain separate files for these applications and complete the necessary procedures for merging or cancelling duplicate and additional property entries, wherever applicable, in accordance with the regulations.

The Commissioner stressed that these applications should not remain pending unnecessarily and must be resolved in accordance with the prescribed procedures.

e-Aasthi Applications To Be Processed Within The Stipulated Time

Jagadish G. has issued strict instructions to process applications submitted through the corporation's e-Aasthi software within the stipulated timeframe.

The applications include:



Conversion of B-Khata properties into A-Khata.

Issuance of single-site Khata documents.

Amendments to existing e-Khata records. Property mutation applications.

Officials have been directed to ensure that these applications are processed without unnecessary delays. The emphasis is on improving the efficiency of property-related services and providing timely assistance to applicants.

Middlemen Banned From Revenue Department Offices

The Commissioner has made it clear that middlemen and brokers must not be allowed inside Revenue Department offices under any circumstances.

He instructed officials to carry out their responsibilities transparently and ensure that property-related services are handled directly by authorised personnel. He also warned that surprise inspections could be conducted at department offices at any time to check whether officials are complying with the instructions.

Strict Action Against Fake Khata Documents

Warning officials against irregularities in property documentation, Jagadish G. said that disciplinary and legal action would be taken against individuals involved in creating fake Khata documents.

He emphasised that officials must maintain transparency in all revenue-related activities and follow the prescribed procedures while handling property records and applications.

The latest directives underline the corporation's focus on strengthening property tax collection, clearing pending Khata applications, preventing fraudulent documentation and improving accountability within the Revenue Department.