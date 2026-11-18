The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament was met at Turkmenbashi International Airport by Bayramgozel Myradova, Chair of the Committee on Science, Education, Culture, and Youth Policy of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan; Dmitriy Kobitskiy, Secretary General of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly; Gismat Gozalov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan; Aydin Jafarov, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Azerbaijani Parliament to the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly; and other officials.

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