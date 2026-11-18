MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ad-free timelines give readers the backstory that headlines assume they already know

New York, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent New York software studio One Trick Pony today launched Please Explain, an ad-free app that rewinds news stories to the beginning. Pick a headline, type a topic or paste a link, and Please Explain builds a timeline of the key moments that led to today's news, with the original reporting linked at every step.

Most news is written for people who have been following along. Pick almost any story, whether it's a midterm race, a trial that has run for years or a conflict that started before you were paying attention, and the coverage assumes you already know how it began. Please Explain is built for the moment you want to understand a headline but don't know the backstory.

“News stories are too often written for the person who read yesterday's,” said Matt Eastwood, founder of One Trick Pony.“Most of us didn't. Please Explain gives you the part you missed, because being informed shouldn't feel like a full-time job.”

Each timeline is built from live reporting across the web, and every key moment links back to the source it draws on, so readers can check it for themselves. They can start at the beginning, jump to any point in the story, or ask follow-up questions without opening another tab. On Apple's new iPhone Duo, the app opens out with the day's stories on one side and the timeline you're reading on the other.

There are no ads and no endless feed. Please Explain isn't designed to keep anyone scrolling. It is designed to let them leave knowing more than when they arrived.

“I spent thirty years in advertising, where attention is the product,” said Eastwood, a former global chief creative officer.“I wanted to build something that helps people understand a story, then get on with their day.”

Availability

Please Explain is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The first three story timelines are free, with no account and no credit card. Subscriptions are $4.99 a month, $24.99 for six months or $49.99 a year.

Knowing what happened is one thing. Knowing how we got here is the point.

Matt Eastwood is available for interviews. Screenshots are available at press.pleaseexplain.app.

About One Trick Pony

One Trick Pony is an independent software studio in New York City, founded by Matt Eastwood, former Worldwide Chief Creative Officer of J. Walter Thompson and Global Chief Creative Officer of McCann Health. It makes focused apps that do one thing well. Please Explain is its first product. Learn more at pleaseexplain.app.

Download Please Explain

Apple App Store:

Google Play:

CONTACT: The Press House Dawn Kamerling...