MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attributes 1,114% Revenue Growth to Rising Demand for Transparent, Independent Pharmacy Benefit Technology Platforms

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxLogic, a leading technology company that powers fully compliant pharmacy claims adjudication operations, today announces that it ranked number 62 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America, now in its 32nd year. RxLogic grew 1,114% during 2022 to 2025.

RxLogic's chief executive officer, Lori Daugherty, credits the 1,114% revenue growth of RxLogic to the accelerating demand for conflict-free, transparent technology platforms that enable alternative PBMs to compete with the larger organizations:“Clients want pharmacy benefit technology they can trust, configure and scale. Our sustained investment in the company's claims adjudication platform and ancillary services ecosystem has resulted in incredible market traction. Powered by a talented team of technology experts and healthcare benefit specialists, we remain focused on delivering exactly what the marketplace demands – transparent options, easy implementation and opportunities for our clients to capture increased market share. Clients rely upon our technology platform that is built for flexibility, enabling them to adopt the services they need and expand as their programs grow. With a steadfast commitment to continuously enhancing the automation, visibility and transparency our clients need to run their pharmacy claims adjudication operations, every member of our team has earned this ranking – along with our growing portfolio of clients who helped us get here.”

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About RxLogic

RxLogic provides the technology platform that supports pharmacy benefit operations for stakeholders across PBMs, health plans, employers, manufacturers and the broader pharmacy benefits ecosystem, delivering SaaS technologies that execute complex workflows at scale. RxLogic's solutions provide the tools, automation, visibility and transparency needed to support compliance strategies without assuming compliance responsibility. With full-service claims adjudication, rebate administration, discount card technology, employer-sponsored drug buy-down programs, pharmacy network access and ancillary services designed for ease of integration, RxLogic helps clients improve affordability, strengthen operational performance and deliver measurable value nationwide. Visit

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Nicholas Turchiano

CPR Marketing

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