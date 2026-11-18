The Insurance Law Resource Hub comes as emerging technologies, changing business risks, and an evolving regulatory environment make insurance considerations increasingly relevant across many practice areas. The Hub reflects that breadth with resources covering the full range of insurance types, from property and casualty coverage to more specialized transactional and risk policies.

“Rapidly changing risks - from AI and cybersecurity to environmental, climate-related, and geopolitical exposures - are forcing businesses, insurers, and their attorneys to dive into this complex area of the law,” says Kevin Schneider, PLI Program Attorney.“The Insurance Law Resource Hub should be attorneys' first stop when looking to enhance their understanding of the sector.”

“The Insurance Law Resource Hub is designed to meet attorneys where they are, whether they're just starting out in insurance law, are veterans in their field, or just need extra help while working in a related practice area,” says Kara O'Brien, PLI Chief Content Officer.“Having all of PLI's insurance law products in one place will make it easy for them to tap into these resources when they need them.”

The Resource Hub features areas curated for:



Policyholder counsel

Coverage litigators

Commercial litigators

Corporate counsel Any attorneys looking for a comprehensive insurance law resource



The Insurance Law Resource Hub builds on PLI's expanding portfolio of educational resources designed to help attorneys stay current as emerging risks, technologies, and regulatory developments reshape legal practice. Explore PLI's books, webinars, live programs, and other insurance law offerings here.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI's mission is a commitment to the access to justice community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit to learn more.

Contact:

Carroll Rudman, Infinite Global

+1 646 330 4512

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