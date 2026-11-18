MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Members of participating credit unions can unwrap a new featured brand each day offering 15% cash back, December 1 - 12, plus a chance to win $500

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prizeout, an advertising and financial technology company that helps credit unions put money back into their members' pockets, today announced CashBack+ Unwrapped, a 12-day holiday campaign running December 1-12, 2026. Each day of the campaign, members of participating credit unions can unwrap a new featured brand and earn 15% cash back when they purchase a digital gift card through CashBack+. Members can also enter for a chance to win $500 deposited directly into their CashBack+ balance. All financial institutions that have CashBack+ live with their members, are eligible.

The holidays are one of the highest-spending times of the year, when members are looking to stretch every dollar. CashBack+ Unwrapped lets credit unions offer members meaningful savings during this high-spend period without funding the rewards themselves. Cash back offers are funded by participating brands or by Prizeout, so credit unions can deliver extra holiday value without affecting their own margins. With a new brand revealed each day, the campaign also gives members a reason to come back to their credit union's digital banking throughout the holiday shopping season.

How it works:



Earn 15% cash back every day. Each day from December 1-12, a new featured brand from categories like national retail, dining and travel is revealed, offering 15% cash back on the first eligible gift card purchase, up to $15 cash back per day. Members who purchase a $100 gift card each day could earn $180 in cash back over the 12-day campaign, in addition to rewards earned on other purchases.

Shop through CashBack+. Members can purchase the featured brand's digital gift card through CashBack+ in their credit union's digital banking platform or the CashBack+ Pay app to earn cash back.

Get a sneak peek at what's next. Starting November 30, members can answer the daily survey for an early look at the next day's featured brand. Enter for a chance to win $500. Members can also enter for a chance to win $500 in CashBack+ rewards, with opportunities to earn up to two entries each day. No purchase is necessary to enter.

“Credit unions are always looking for new ways to deliver value to their members, especially during the holidays when budgets are stretched,” said David Metz, Founder and CEO of Prizeout.“CashBack+ Unwrapped brings together brands, credit unions, and members in a way that makes holiday shopping more rewarding. We're excited to give members something new to look forward to every day.”

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Full sweepstakes details, eligibility, and Official Rules will be available on the campaign landing page at

Credit unions interested in learning more about CashBack+ can contact ....

About Prizeout

Prizeout is an advertising and financial technology company that helps put money back into people's pockets. Through its CashBack+ platform, Prizeout enables financial institutions to drive member engagement, build rewards programs, and create new pathways for members to maximize the value of their money. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in New York City, Prizeout is building a modern rewards infrastructure designed to drive everyday value for both partners and consumers. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact

Andrea Holland, Communications

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