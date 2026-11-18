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REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 18 November 2026, 5:55 PM





NEXTENSA STRENGTHENS ITS FINANCIAL POSITION AND COMPLETES SIGNIFICANT REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS IN Q3 2026





Brussels, 18 November 2026 – Nextensa made further progress in the third quarter of 2026, with the sale of The Stairs in Luxembourg and the agreement with the EIB Group for Treemont in Brussels. Following the end of the quarter, further commercial successes included the sale of the Mercator-High5! Office building and the partial letting of East Corner in Luxembourg. At the same time, the company's financial position was further strengthened.





KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF Q3 2026

. Sale of The Stairs office building in Cloche d'Or, Luxembourg, to State Street Services Luxembourg on 1 July.

. Signing of a long-term usufruct agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group for the entire Treemont office project in Brussels.

. Net financial debt reduced to €552.9 M.

. Continued strong progress across the development pipeline (Cloche d'Or & Tour & Taxis).

. Net profit of €23.2 M, or €2.29 per share.

KEY EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

. Sale of the Mercator-High5! Office building in Luxembourg for a net sales value of €43.5 M.

. Signing of a lease agreement with a renowned financial institution for more than half of the East Corner office building in Cloche d'Or, Luxembourg.





About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed real estate investor and developer.

The company's investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (31%), Belgium (54%) and Austria (15%); its total value as at 30/06/2026 was approximately €1.1 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 m2) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d'Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 m2 consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of €462 M (value 30/06/2026).



For more information

Tim Rens | Chief Financial Officer

Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)

Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 |...









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