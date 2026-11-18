MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The service connects consumers with licensed insurance agents to compare auto insurance rates, review available discounts, and explore potential savings when switching providers.

Sheridan, Wyoming, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Good Coverage, an online insurance comparison and consumer connection service, has announced expanded awareness of its auto insurance rate comparison service, helping U.S. drivers review coverage options and explore potential savings of up to 50% when switching providers, subject to eligibility and available rates.

The announcement comes as households review recurring expenses ahead of 2027, including vehicle insurance premiums. Get Good Coverage provides a service that connects consumers with licensed insurance agents who can compare available policies and identify opportunities to reduce insurance costs.

Helping Drivers Compare Auto Insurance Rates

Through its auto insurance comparison service, consumers can speak with a licensed agent about their current policy, driving circumstances, and coverage requirements.

Agents review rates and available discounts from multiple insurance carriers, allowing drivers to compare available options before deciding whether to remain with their current insurer or switch providers.

The process begins with a brief consultation, followed by a review of available insurance rates and coverage options. Consumers can request quotes without an obligation to purchase a policy.

According to Get Good Coverage, drivers who have not compared rates recently, renewed existing policies, added vehicles or drivers, or become eligible for additional discounts may benefit from reviewing their insurance arrangements.

Reviewing Coverage and Potential Savings

The service encourages consumers to consider more than monthly premiums when comparing insurance policies. Coverage limits, deductibles, exclusions, and available discounts can influence the overall value of an insurance plan.

Bundling multiple policies with one insurer may also provide savings opportunities, depending on the insurance carrier and applicant's circumstances.

Although some consumers may qualify for substantial savings, actual rates depend on individual factors, including driving history, location, vehicle details, and selected coverage. Savings of up to 50% are not guaranteed, and not all applicants will qualify.

Get Good Coverage said its comparison approach is intended to help drivers make informed decisions before changing insurance providers.

About Get Good Coverage

Get Good Coverage is an online insurance comparison and consumer connection service that helps individuals explore auto and home insurance options. The company connects consumers with licensed insurance agents and carriers to compare available rates, discounts, and coverage options. Get Good Coverage is not an insurance company and does not directly sell or underwrite insurance policies. Availability, eligibility, and savings vary by state and individual circumstances.

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