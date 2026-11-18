San Francisco, CA, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewellen Family Law Group P.C., a Northern California family law firm with brick and mortar offices in San Francisco and Sacramento practicing exclusively in family law, has published an analysis of how household wealth is composed in the San Francisco Bay Area and what that composition does to a dissolution. The analysis finds that the defining feature of this market is not the presence of complex instruments, which is well understood, but the weight of a single illiquid asset that most households cannot divide and many cannot afford to keep. That asset is the home. It is what makes divorce in San Francisco County a question of feasibility as often as a question of entitlement.

The figures come from the U.S. Census Bureau. San Francisco County contains 363,970 households at an average of 2.21 persons each, the smallest household size of any county in the region. Median household income is $140,970, expressed in 2024 dollars. The median owner occupied housing unit is worth $1,394,500. Across the wider commute shed the number is higher still: $1,559,600 in San Mateo County, $1,507,300 in Marin County and $1,490,600 in Santa Clara County.



The asset that resists division

For a household facing a divorce in San Francisco County the residence is frequently the largest single community asset, and it has a property no other major asset has: it cannot be divided without being destroyed. A brokerage account can be split in two. A retirement plan can be divided by order. A business interest can be valued and offset. A house is one thing, occupied by people, secured by a note that a lender underwrote against two incomes that are about to become one.

That creates a problem the law addresses in two stages, and only the first of them is about who owns what. California Family Code section 2640 provides that a party who contributed separate property to the acquisition of community property is reimbursed for that contribution to the extent it can be traced to a separate property source. The statute is specific about the limits of that right. Reimbursement comes without interest and without adjustment for any change in monetary values, and it may not exceed the net value of the property at the time of division. In a market where the median home has appreciated substantially over the period most of these marriages ran, the practical consequence is sharp: a spouse who put separate funds into a down payment gets those dollars back as dollars, while the appreciation those dollars helped produce belongs to the community.

That rule is frequently a surprise to the party it affects, and it is one of the reasons dividing a family residence in a California divorce is contested more often than the ownership question alone would predict. The characterization of the house may not be seriously in dispute at all. What is in dispute is what the characterization produces once the statute's limits are applied to a number that has moved a long way since the deed was signed.



A deferred sale is a feasibility test, not a preference

The second stage is the one that decides what actually happens to the family. Where minor children live in the home, a party may ask the court for a deferred sale of home order, which postpones the sale and awards temporary exclusive use and possession to the parent the children live with. It is widely understood as the humane outcome, and it is frequently requested on that basis.

The statute does not treat it as a question of sympathy. Family Code section 3801 directs that the court shall first determine whether it is economically feasible to maintain the payments on any note secured by a deed of trust, the property taxes, the insurance, and the condition of the home comparable to that at the time of trial, for the entire period the sale is deferred. In making that determination the court considers the resident parent's income, the availability of spousal support, child support, or both, and any other sources of funds. The Legislature stated its reasons for requiring the test: to avoid defaults and resulting foreclosures, to avoid inadequate insurance coverage, and to prevent deterioration of the home.

In a county whose median home is valued near $1.4 million against a median household income of $140,970, that feasibility test is not a formality. It is the question. A request to keep the house is in substance a budget submitted to a judge, and it succeeds or fails on whether the numbers in it survive scrutiny over a multi year horizon rather than at the moment of trial.

Lewellen, a California Board Certified Family Law Specialist and the firm's shareholder, puts the sequence in practical terms.



The number moves while the case runs

There is a further feature of this asset class that the statutes handle explicitly and parties rarely anticipate. Family Code section 2552 directs that, for the purpose of dividing the community estate, the court shall value the assets and liabilities as near as practicable to the time of trial. Not at separation, and not at filing. On 30 days' notice and for good cause shown, a court may value all or part of the estate at a date after separation and before trial where doing so is needed to accomplish an equal division in an equitable manner, but the default is the trial date. In a market where the U.S. Census Bureau's county housing values sit where they do, a case that runs eighteen months is a case in which the principal asset has been revalued by events entirely outside it.

That has consequences in both directions and they are not symmetrical. A party who expects to buy out the other's interest is exposed to the market between separation and trial, and a rising market makes the buyout more expensive even though nothing about the parties' conduct changed. A party who expects to be bought out carries the opposite exposure. Neither can control the variable, and the longer the matter runs the larger it grows, which is why delay in a Bay Area dissolution is rarely neutral and is sometimes a strategy. The 30 day notice provision in subdivision (b) exists precisely because the default date is not always the fair one, but invoking it requires showing good cause rather than simply preferring a different number.

The practical effect in a divorce in San Francisco County is to put a premium on early, accurate valuation work even where the parties expect to settle. A buyout figure negotiated against a stale appraisal is not a settlement, it is an argument waiting to happen, and in this market the gap between a figure from the date of separation and a figure from the date of trial can exceed the entire reimbursement claim being litigated alongside it.



One housing market, five court systems

Where that case is heard is a separate variable, and in this region it is an unusually crowded one. San Francisco hears family law in its Unified Family Court at the Civic Center Courthouse, 400 McAllister Street, where the family law departments sit alongside juvenile dependency, juvenile justice and child support within a single division. The court publishes its Unified Family Court structure and departments openly, and a practitioner who appears there regularly knows which calendar a matter belongs on.

The difficulty is that the housing market the dispute is really about does not stop at the county line, and the court system does. A household may own in San Francisco, work in San Mateo County, and have moved from Alameda County within the period that matters to the case. Each of those counties is a separate superior court with its own local rules, its own settlement conference practice and its own customary approach to expert appointment. So are Marin and Santa Clara. Five separate superior courts administer a single continuous housing and employment market of roughly 5.3 million residents.

For a family that experiences the region as one place, the county line is not an administrative detail. It determines venue, the assigned bench, the expectations placed on a valuation expert and the realistic pace of the matter. Counsel who practice in one of these courts and appear occasionally in the others are working from a materially different information set than counsel who practice across them.



What the public record does not measure

Anyone attempting to size this market encounters a gap worth stating plainly. California does not report divorce data to the federal National Vital Statistics System. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention footnotes its national divorce tables to exclude California, and the state level table shows California as unavailable for every year from 2000 forward. The California Department of Public Health maintains divorce records only for 1962 through June 1984. No California divorce rate exists in the sense the phrase is normally used, and figures presented as one are generally national numbers misattributed or filing counts described as completions.

The Judicial Council of California's Court Statistics Report is the authoritative statewide measure of volume, and it counts filings rather than outcomes. Its 2026 edition reports 107,146 marital filings statewide for fiscal year 2024 to 2025, comprising dissolutions, legal separations and nullities. A second absence is equally telling: California's Standard of Judicial Administration 2.2 sets case disposition time goals for general civil, limited civil, small claims, unlawful detainer and criminal matters, and sets none for family law. There is consequently no published backlog figure and no benchmark against which the pace of a case can be measured.



What resolves these cases

Matters of this kind are resolved by the party that can document its position and model it credibly over time. That is a different exercise from asserting a legal entitlement, and it is the reason the composition of the legal team matters here. Lewellen Family Law Group practices exclusively in family law, keeps financial analysis inside the practice alongside its trial attorneys, and works with established forensic accounting and valuation professionals in California. Kimberly Lewellen is a California Board Certified Family Law Specialist. George M. Lewellen, now retired, serves as a consultant and mediator to the firm.

The firm's San Francisco office sits at 530 Bush Street, 10th Floor, and its stated service area covers the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley and the Napa and Sonoma valleys alongside Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yolo counties.

Lewellen says the regional spread is the point rather than a convenience.



Frequently asked questions

Is the family home community property in a California divorce?

It depends on when and how it was acquired. In a divorce in San Francisco County the residence is usually the largest community asset, so this is the question that decides the shape of the settlement. A home bought during the marriage with community earnings is presumptively community property. Where separate funds contributed to the purchase, Family Code section 2640 gives the contributing party a right of reimbursement traceable to a separate property source, without interest, without adjustment for changes in value and capped at the net value of the property at the time of division.

Can I keep the house if I have the children?

You can ask for a deferred sale of home order. Under Family Code section 3801 the court must first determine whether it is economically feasible to maintain the mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance and the condition of the home for the period the sale is deferred, considering the resident parent's income and the availability of spousal and child support. The request succeeds on that feasibility analysis rather than on preference.

Do I file in San Francisco if I live in San Mateo or Marin County?

No. A divorce in San Francisco County is heard in San Francisco. Each of those counties has its own superior court, local rules and family law departments, and residency governs venue. The assigned court affects scheduling, expert practice and settlement procedure, which is why the county a Bay Area household files in can change how the same set of facts is handled.

Is my spouse's down payment from before the marriage returned to them in full?

The contribution is reimbursed if it can be traced to a separate property source, but the statute returns the dollars contributed rather than a share of what those dollars grew into. Reimbursement carries no interest, no adjustment for changes in monetary values, and cannot exceed the net value of the property at division.

