MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solutions30 strengthens its position in the power grid and electric mobility markets with new contracts in Belgium and Poland

Solutions30, the European leader in proximity multi-technical services for the telecommunications, energy and digital sectors, announces the award of several new contracts in the energy sector with distribution network operators and major industry players in Belgium and Poland. These contracts cover power grid modernisation and maintenance activities as well as the deployment of electric vehicle charging (EVC) infrastructure, two key markets supporting Europe's energy transition.

In Belgium, Solutions30, through its subsidiary Unit-T, has been selected by an electricity and gas distribution network operator to support the deployment of smart meters in the Brussels-Capital Region. This framework agreement, with an initial term of four years and a maximum term of 8 years, covers the replacement of existing electricity meters with a new generation of smart devices and represents a projected volume of up to approximately 18,000 meters per year.

In Poland, Solutions30 has secured several contracts for the modernisation and expansion of electricity networks in the northern and central part of the country, including the installation and upgrading of distribution infrastructure, transformer substations and related electrical equipment, as well as the associated civil engineering works. These contracts demonstrate Solutions30's ability to leverage experienced local teams, in-depth knowledge of its customers' infrastructure and recognised expertise in executing critical projects that enhance the reliability and performance of electricity networks.

Solutions30 has also been selected to support the deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure with several customers in whole Poland. Solutions30 will deliver services across the entire value chain, from preparatory works and administrative procedures through to the installation, commissioning and maintenance of charging stations. This contract highlights the Group's expertise in delivering turnkey e-mobility projects and its ability to optimise deployment schedules while maintaining a high level of service quality.

These new contracts build on the Group's long-standing strengths: a strong local presence, experienced technical teams, proven execution capabilities and recognised expertise in managing complex end-to-end projects.

"These new contracts confirm the relevance of our repositioning towards the energy markets, which we have identified as our main growth driver. They are part of a sustained commercial momentum, also reflected in the award of several new contracts in the technology sector. Thanks to our technical expertise, local presence and ability to operate across the entire value chain, we are well positioned to support the deployment, modernisation and maintenance of the infrastructures that are essential to Europe's energy transition," said Gianbeppi Fortis, Chairman of the Management Board of the Solutions30 Group.

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About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30 provides consumers and businesses with access to the key technological advancements that are shaping our everyday lives, especially those driving the digital transformation and energy transition. With its network of more than 10,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects. Every day, Solutions30 is doing its part to build a more connected and sustainable world. Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 9 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: CAC Mid & Small |

CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

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