MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BrandSafway, Ranked in the Top Ten for 18 Years, Provides Innovative Solutions for Power Generation, Data Centers, Skyscrapers, Bridges, Tunnels, Stadiums, and More

ATLANTA, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway, a leading provider of access and specialty services to infrastructure, industrial and commercial markets, was ranked eighth out of 600 Top Specialty Contractors by Engineering News-Record (ENR). This industry recognition and consistent position in the Top Ten for the past 18 years reflects BrandSafway's global leadership in serving the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise for every phase of the construction lifecycle.

“As one of the world's leading specialty contractors, we help build and maintain the facilities and infrastructure that power economies and support everyday life-from refineries, power plants and manufacturing facilities to data centers, hospitals, commercial buildings and bridges,” said BrandSafway President and CEO Gabriel McCabe.“Eighteen consecutive years in ENR's Top Ten speaks to the depth of expertise across our company and the incredible work our teams deliver every day. We're proud of this recognition and even more focused on continuing to bring innovative solutions and greater value to our customers.”

BrandSafway, and its family of companies, provides a full suite of solutions for every stage of construction, including scaffolding, forming and shoring, specialty services, construction elevators, engineering solutions and more, for some of the most complex and iconic structures in the world, including:

One-of-a-Kind Projects



Hangar One at Moffett Federal Airfield is one of the world's largest freestanding structures, covering eight acres in Mountain View, CA. BrandSafway installed 600 miles of Safway Systems scaffolding, 175k sq. ft. of QuikDeck® Suspended Access System, numerous personnel hoists, as well as provided more than 5,000 hours of engineering expertise as part of the total solution provided. The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center is a 200,000 square feet expansion of the California Science Center in Los Angeles, featuring the world's only authentic, vertical space shuttle stack, the Space Shuttle Endeavor, in a“ready for launch” configuration. BrandSafway provided scaffolding and access for the entire Go for Stack project, a six-month long process of moving and lifting all space shuttle components into place.



Bridges



Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi, TX, is the longest cable-stayed bridge in the United States, as well as one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in the country in recent years. BrandSafway leveraged its internal engineering resources to design access systems that adapted bridge configuration, phased construction schedule and environmental conditions. The team provided QuikDeck Suspended Access System platforms, the GASS® shoring system and more than 1,000 feet of custom stair towers. AlumaSafway installed a customized suspended access solution for Whirlpool Bridge at Niagara Falls, Toronto to help crews safely reach every area of the steel structure for patching and painting. Our tailored solution included 24 swing stages and the QuikDeck Suspended Access System, providing an open, modular work platform.



Stadiums

BrandSafway's integrated suspended access played a critical role in enabling safe and efficient installation of the cable tensioning systems that support the largest canopy roof in Major League Soccer at Miami Freedom Park Stadium in Florida.



Power Generation

SGB by BrandSafway provided QuikDeck, rope access and other access solutions for the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), recognized as the tallest, largest and smartest government Zero Energy building in the world.



Historic Renovations



Safway Atlantic by BrandSafway supported the full-scale renovation and expansion of the legendary Apollo Theater in New York, supplying exterior hoists, multi-tier suspension scaffold, mast climbers and interior overhead lobby protection.

The BrandSafway team performed restoration work for 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, supplying QuikDeck, swing stages for historic chandelier restoration, sidewalk protection surrounding the 70-ft. Corinthian columns, and Systems Scaffolding with rolling towers.



Read more about The ENR Top 600 Specialty Contractors here: ENR 2026 Top 600 Specialty Contractors | Engineering News-Record



About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 330 strategic locations across 25 countries and approximately 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today's BrandSafway is At Work For YouTM - leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

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Engineering News-Record Recognizes BrandSafway as #8 on the Top 600 List of Specialty Contractors Engineering News-Record Recognizes BrandSafway as #8 on the Top 600 List of Specialty Contractors

CONTACT: Lauren Falcone BrandSafway...