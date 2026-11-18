File Viewer Plus 7

Open over 400 File Formats

Advanced File Manager

The business-focused update helps small business owners, legal assistants, and office professionals digitize and organize documents.

- Per ChristenssonMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sharpened Productions today announced the release of File Viewer Plus 7, the latest version of its all-in-one file utility for Windows. Designed to simplify everyday business tasks, the update introduces document scanning, optical character recognition (OCR), and a redesigned file explorer with advanced search and multipage document previews.One App for Hundreds of File TypesSince 2014, File Viewer Plus has helped Windows users open and work with a wide range of files. The app supports more than 400 file types, including documents, PDFs, spreadsheets, presentations, images, audio and video files, archives, email messages, and source code files. Its built-in file identifier recognizes unknown files, including those without an extension, from a database of more than 10,000 formats.Beyond viewing, File Viewer Plus lets users edit Office documents, convert PDFs to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and image formats, and save Office files as PDFs. Its batch converter can process thousands of files or entire folders at once, with saved presets and automatic renaming.What's New in File Viewer Plus 7Version 7 introduces seven key improvements:- Document scanning. Scan directly into File Viewer Plus, save documents as PDFs or images, and add pages as needed.- Text recognition (OCR). Recognize text in scanned pages and photos, then copy the text or save the document as a searchable PDF.- Advanced file management. Search folders and subfolders, then copy, move, rename, and share files without leaving the app.- Multipage document previews. Scroll through PDFs and Office documents directly in the file explorer's preview pane.- Expanded format support. Open additional formats, including WordPerfect, OpenDocument, and Markdown.- Improved email previews. Read email messages with their formatting and attachments.- Modernized code editor. View and edit source code in an updated editor.Built for Small Businesses and Legal ProfessionalsFile Viewer Plus 7 brings scanning, file conversion, and document management together in one easy-to-use app. It simplifies everyday work for small business owners, legal assistants, paralegals, and office staff.A legal assistant can scan a paper document, save it as a searchable PDF, and move it into the appropriate case folder. A small business owner can digitize receipts and invoices, locate files across nested folders, and preview documents before opening them. Support for additional formats such as WordPerfect helps businesses and law offices open older documents and work with files received as email attachments.“Small business owners have given us valuable feedback about File Viewer Plus over the years,” said Per Christensson, President of Sharpened Productions.“We're happy to deliver several of their most requested features in version 7.”AvailabilityFile Viewer Plus 7 is available for Windows at fileviewerplus and in the Microsoft Store. Business and enterprise customers can purchase File Viewer Plus Enterprise through the Microsoft Marketplace.New users can explore all features with a free 14-day trial. File Viewer Plus 6 owners can purchase an upgrade to version 7, and current subscribers can install the latest version at no additional cost.About Sharpened ProductionsSharpened Productions is a software development company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Its flagship Windows application, File Viewer Plus, has helped users open, edit, convert, and manage hundreds of file types since 2014. Learn more at fileviewerplus.

Per Christensson

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Sharpened Productions Releases File Viewer Plus 7 with Document Scanning, OCR, and Enhanced File Management News Provided By Sharpened Productions November 18, 2026, 16:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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