MENAFN - EIN Presswire) No one should need to be an expert to get an answer about their own coverage. In 2026, HCIactive built the AI to make that real.

ELLICOTT CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare administration has a design flaw: it makes people do the work. Members decode plan documents to learn what is covered. Brokers chase deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums for their clients. Administrators work through eligibility rules, claims processes, and systems built decades apart. The answers almost always exist. Finding them is left to the person with the question.

HCIactive, a Pure Healthcare AI company, exists to reverse that. In 2026, every major step the company took was aimed at the same goal: moving the complexity off people and onto AI built to handle it.

The answer: Human Experience Engineering

HCIactive is a Human Experience Engineering (HXE) company. HXE starts with the person, not the technology. It finds exactly where members, employers, brokers, and administrators lose time, money, or confidence, and then puts governed AI agents to work on that point of friction. The agents retrieve the information, check it against current plan documents, and coordinate the steps. The person gets an answer or a finished task. Decisions about someone's coverage or payment stay with people.

What 2026 delivered

. HXE became HCIactive's public identity in August and now defines how every product is designed.

. A new home for AI work. HealthSpace Agentic Studio upgraded their desktop application, giving clients one browser-based place to watch, govern, and improve the AI agents working on their behalf.

. Answers around the clock. VIRA Engage now answers members, clients, customer service representatives, and providers 24 hours a day, from current plan documents, with the source shown.

. Standards in public. The HXE Principles put in writing how HCIactive builds AI around people, so clients can hold the company to them.

. A discipline for building agents. Agentic Development now builds, tests, and governs every agent before it touches client work.

. A stronger team. HCIactive's leadership continued to grow to keep security, compliance, and platform modernization at the center of the work.

"Nobody should have to become an expert in healthcare administration to get an answer about their own coverage. For decades, the industry has made people do exactly that and called it the cost of doing business. We don't accept it. This year we built the AI that carries that weight, and we built it to be governed, checkable, and answerable to people,” said Henry Cha, CEO of HCIactive.

About HCIactive

HCIactive (Healthcare Interactive, Inc.) is a Pure Healthcare AI company and a Human Experience Engineering (HXE) company. For more than 20 years, HCIactive has built technology for carriers, TPAs, brokers, and employers. Its products include VIRA Suite, HealthSpace Agentic Studio, and SmartBenefits. HCIactive is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.

Learn more at hciactive.

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HCIactive Spent 2026 Building AI So No One Has to Be an Expert to Navigate Healthcare News Provided By Healthcare Interactive, Inc. November 18, 2026, 16:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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