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- John G. Tesmer, Chief Operating Officer at IQNOX LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IQNOX has released IQNECT Version 26.4, introducing enhancements to engineering traceability, project navigation, document management, and cross-system collaboration. Building on the project-centric experience introduced in IQNECT 26.3, this release improves how engineering organizations explore connected information, understand complex relationships, and manage engineering data across lifecycle systems.At the center of IQNECT 26.4 are enhanced Trace Reports, improved IQNECT Projects navigation, and expanded document processing capabilities. Together, these enhancements help engineering teams access relevant information, visualize engineering dependencies, and collaborate more effectively without disrupting the tools and workflows already supporting product development.Modern engineering organizations rely on multiple systems to manage requirements, product data, software development, testing, and compliance. As engineering information becomes distributed across these environments, maintaining visibility into relationships, changes, and dependencies becomes increasingly important.IQNECT addresses these challenges by connecting engineering information across Codebeamer, Windchill PLM, Jira, and other lifecycle systems, providing a consistent intelligence layer that helps teams better understand their engineering data.IQNECT 26.4 strengthens this foundation with improvements designed to simplify everyday engineering activities, reduce manual effort, and support more informed decisions throughout the product lifecycle.

Michael R Ottoman

IQNOX, LLC

+1 847-699-2225

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IQNOX Releases IQNECT 26.4, Advancing Engineering Traceability, Collaboration, and Intelligence Across Connected Systems News Provided By IQNOX, LLC November 18, 2026, 16:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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