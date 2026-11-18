Solvent Direct Delivers Isopropyl Alcohol Nationwide

Isopropyl alcohol available in 1-gallon quantities, regional delivery, and private-label opportunities, cleaning supply companies, and distributors nationwide.

- Lexis Shontz, CEO, Solvent DirectMANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Solvent Direct, a nationwide chemical and gas distributor specializing in final mile delivery, is expanding its wholesale isopropyl alcohol program, offering aggressively priced 99% and 70% IPA in 1-gallon containers with local delivery available for qualifying volume orders in major U.S. markets.Widely used for glass and accessory cleaning, precision cleaning, equipment maintenance, and residue removal, isopropyl alcohol is an essential product for retailers, specialty cleaning suppliers, commercial facilities, and industrial customers.The program is designed to significantly reduce traditional hazmat delivery costs, shorten lead times, and improve product availability for retailers, wholesalers, and commercial customers.By leveraging its regional distribution fleet and final-mile delivery capabilities, Solvent Direct aims to eliminate many of the logistical challenges associated with purchasing smaller quantities of flammable solvents.A New Standard for Wholesale Isopropyl Alcohol DistributionSolvent Direct's program provides:Competitive nationwide pricing on 1-gallon 99% and 70% isopropyl alcohol.Local final-mile delivery for qualifying volume orders in participating markets.Reduced lead times and transportation costs through regional distribution.Wholesale and bulk isopropyl alcohol programs for retailers, cleaning supply companies, and distributors.White-label and custom branding opportunities for qualified volume customers.Recurring and standing orders for businesses requiring consistent IPA supply.Distribution partnerships and collaborations designed to expand market reach nationwide."Retailers shouldn't have to pay excessive hazmat freight and delivery charges or wait extended periods to receive everyday products like isopropyl alcohol," said Lexis Shontz, CEO of Solvent Direct. "We're combining competitive pricing with regional inventory and final-mile delivery with live truck tracking to create a more efficient supply chain for businesses nationwide."Wholesale 99% and 70% Isopropyl Alcohol for Glass Cleaning and Commercial ApplicationsSolvent Direct supplies isopropyl alcohol for a wide range of cleaning and maintenance applications, including glassware cleaning, glass accessory cleaning, precision equipment cleaning, surface preparation, and residue removal.99% isopropyl alcohol is commonly selected for applications requiring rapid evaporation and minimal water content, including glass cleaning, precision cleaning, and equipment maintenance.70% isopropyl alcohol provides an alternative formulation for general cleaning applications where a higher water content is appropriate.Available in 1-gallon containers, 5-gallon pails, 55-gallon drums, and bulk totes, Solvent Direct supports everything from retail resale and case purchases to commercial bulk supply.Built for Retailers, Wholesalers and Private-Label Distribution PartnersBeyond competitive product pricing, Solvent Direct offers private-label isopropyl alcohol programs, custom-branded cleaning products, and strategic wholesale collaborations.Qualified retailers and distributors can market 99% and 70% isopropyl alcohol under their own brands while leveraging Solvent Direct's chemical sourcing, regional inventory, and hazardous-materials delivery infrastructure.These programs are designed to help businesses increase margins, simplify procurement, establish recurring supply, and expand their distribution opportunities without investing in their own chemical logistics network.Nationwide Supply With Local Final-Mile DeliverySolvent Direct's distribution model combines nationwide chemical sourcing with regional fulfillment and local delivery in participating markets.For wholesale customers purchasing 1-gallon isopropyl alcohol in volume, this approach can reduce dependence on traditional parcel and LTL hazmat shipping, improve delivery consistency, and lower overall landed costs.Join the Solvent Direct Distribution NetworkSolvent Direct invites retailers, glass cleaning product suppliers, commercial cleaning companies, distributors, and wholesale buyers nationwide to explore its 99% and 70% isopropyl alcohol programs.Request product information, wholesale pricing, bulk IPA delivery, recurring orders, or private-label distribution opportunities: /products/isopropyl-alcohol?Concentration+=99%25&Size=1GAbout Solvent DirectSolvent Direct is a nationwide chemical, solvent, gas, and laboratory supply distributor providing product sourcing, regional warehousing, hazardous-materials transportation, and final-mile delivery solutions to commercial customers across the United States.

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Solvent Direct, Inc.

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Solvent Direct Expands Nationwide Wholesale Isopropyl Alcohol Distribution With Competitive Pricing and Local Delivery News Provided By Solvent Direct, Inc. November 18, 2026, 16:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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