A law-enforcement mobile-unit interior built by Vandoit demonstrates configurable work surfaces, secure storage and mission-ready lighting.

Purpose-built mobile workspaces give investigative teams a connected, secure and rapidly deployable hub wherever the mission leads.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vandoit today announced the availability of Investigative Support Mobile Units engineered to serve as forward-deployed hubs for field intelligence, documentation, evidence handling and real-time coordination.

Designed for investigative, forensic, intelligence and incident-response missions, each unit combines mobility, technology integration and a configurable tactical workspace. The result is a field environment where personnel can collect and review information, complete reports, coordinate with command and keep sensitive materials organized without waiting to return to a fixed facility.

A field hub for complex investigations

Investigations often span multiple locations, teams and communications channels. Vandoit's mobile platform helps close the distance between field personnel and command leadership by creating a shared operational space at or near the scene.

Integrated communications can include encrypted radios, cellular signal boosting, satellite connectivity and secure data-sharing infrastructure configured around an agency's existing workflows. Field workstations support laptops, tablets, digital evidence review, interviews, footage review and collaborative reporting.

Integrated for the mission

Lockable storage and purpose-built compartments help protect equipment and sensitive materials in the field. Onboard power and battery backup support operations when local infrastructure is limited or unavailable, while HVAC and lighting systems provide a controlled workspace across changing weather and lighting conditions.

The platform's compact footprint, rugged chassis and quick-setup features are designed for rapid mobilization in urban, rural and remote environments. Layouts, systems and equipment can be tailored to the mission, from a focused investigative workspace to a broader coordination hub supporting multiple teams.

Flexible, scalable and ready to deploy

Vandoit works with law enforcement, federal agencies, corporate security organizations and emergency-response teams to configure technology, layout and capabilities around operational requirements. Its modular approach also supports fleet consistency and future adaptation as programs grow or mission needs change.

Vandoit provides planning support before the build and service guidance after delivery, helping agencies maintain, adapt and extend the value of their mobile platform over time.

Learn more at /investigative-support/

About Vandoit

Vandoit is a family-owned U.S. manufacturer of mission-ready mobile units for public safety, healthcare, crisis response, emergency management, community outreach and commercial fleet applications. With more than 2,000 vans on the road, Vandoit combines consultative planning, modular engineering, technology integration, manufacturing and ongoing support. Vandoit is NHTSA compliant, an official Ford ProTM partner and RVIA certified.

Samantha Winters

Vandoit

+1 816-944-2229

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Vandoit Announces Investigative Support Mobile Units for Field Intelligence, Evidence Handling and Team Coordination News Provided By VanDoit November 18, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Law, World & Regional



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