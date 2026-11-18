MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has raised an alarm on the association of certain Indian tour promoters with the blacklisted Pakistani individual Rehan Siddiqui and Khalistani sympathizer Jai Singh.

Rehan Siddiqui, a Pakistani deep state agent, was blacklisted by the Government of India in 2020 over his alleged anti-India activities. The allegations included running anti-India propaganda through his Houston-based radio station, particularly following the February 2019 Pulwama terror attack and subsequent Balakot airstrikes.

The apex federation of cine workers has submitted an urgent representation to the Union Home Minister, Government of India, and theHome Minister, Government of Maharashtra, raising serious concerns regarding the alleged involvement of certain Indian origin individuals in organizing and facilitating the participation of events with Pakistani Deep State Agent Rehan Siddiqui and Khalistani sympathizer Jai Singh.

The body has named 4 Indian tour promoters who share professional and financial relationships with Rehan Siddiqui. It has named Ameen (Anil) Popatiya, Gaurav Tuteja, Bhavesh Patel and Atique Sheikh.

The FWICE has raised serious questions about national security and demanded a probe into the alleged links. It has questioned how Indian citizens and Indian-origin promoters with alleged links to a person blacklisted by the Indian government are organising big concerts of Bollywood stars in the US and Canada. The federation has also demanded an investigation into events linked to singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's North American tour in October 2026.

These include press conferences and events in Dallas on October 15 and 16, Houston on October 17, Chicago on October 24, and the Bay Area on October 30. The FWICE has sought a probe into the business relations of the respective promoters, their role in financial transactions and events. Apart from this, the federation has also demanded to check the passport, visa and OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) facilities of the concerned people and strict government action if found guilty.

The body said that at a time when India continues to confront the consequences of terrorism, including the horrific Pahalgam attack, it believes that no commercial interest or celebrity association should stand in the way of legitimate national-security scrutiny.

FWICE has called for an urgent, impartial and comprehensive investigation by the competent authorities, including examination of any relevant financial dealings. The Federation emphasized that all allegations against the named individuals remain subject to independent verification and that no finding of wrongdoing should be presumed.

The apex artiste body said that it stands firmly with the Government of India, the armed forces and every citizen committed to protecting the sovereignty, integrity and national interests of the country.