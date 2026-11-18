Azerbaijan, US Discuss Strategic Partnership Charter, TRIPP Project (PHOTO)
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on Azerbaijani-American bilateral relations and regional issues, including prospects for specific cooperation projects under the Charter on Strategic Partnership.
They also discussed the development of regional ties, the Middle Corridor, and transportation and logistics capabilities. In this context, they highlighted the contribution of the TRIPP project to strengthening regional transportation and economic ties, as well as ensuring unimpeded connectivity between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan.
The meeting also addressed the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and other areas of mutual interest.
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