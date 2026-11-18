MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saudi Arabia leads as security investment fuels demand for less-lethal technologies, long-range acoustic devices and lightweight high-strength protective gear.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East Riot Control Equipment Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for riot control equipment in the Middle East reached USD 3.12 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.10% through 2035, reaching USD 4.73 Billion. According to the report, sustained procurement by law enforcement agencies, military forces and internal security organisations will support expansion throughout the forecast period.

Geopolitical instability, public security concerns and government investment in internal security capabilities continue to influence demand across the region. GCC governments are allocating substantial resources to law enforcement modernisation, protective equipment and less-lethal crowd management systems. Procurement activity is also being shaped by security challenges in Egypt, Yemen and other regional markets.

Market Size and Forecast



Market value in 2025: USD 3.12 Billion

Projected market value in 2035: USD 4.73 Billion

Projected CAGR through 2035: 5.10% Leading country market in 2025: Saudi Arabia

Key Market Trends and Insights



Saudi Arabia held the leading market position in 2025 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.88% through 2035, supported by substantial spending on law enforcement capabilities and internal security infrastructure.

Helmets and Protective Gear are projected to record a CAGR of 5.35%, reflecting stronger demand for advanced ballistic, impact-resistant and lightweight protection.

The Law Enforcement application segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.22% as agencies upgrade crowd management equipment and operational readiness. Long-range acoustic devices, chemical agent dispersal systems and other less-lethal technologies are gaining attention as authorities prioritise effective response capabilities while seeking to reduce lethality risks.

Innovation in protective materials is expected to remain an important growth factor. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating high-strength composites into ballistic helmets, body protection and riot shields. These materials can improve resistance to ballistic and impact threats while reducing equipment weight, helping to address officer mobility, endurance and fatigue during extended deployments.

Demand is also increasing for integrated crowd control capabilities that combine protective equipment with advanced dispersal technologies. Long-range acoustic devices capable of producing focused sound levels of up to 160 decibels are among the systems receiving greater consideration. Directed energy platforms, chemical agent delivery systems, tear gas launchers, rubber bullet projectiles and water cannon vehicles remain important components of regional procurement programmes.

Government purchasing decisions are expected to place greater emphasis on equipment reliability, operator protection, deployment flexibility and reduced-lethality performance. Suppliers able to provide comprehensive product portfolios, training, maintenance and long-term operational support are likely to be well positioned in competitive tenders.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive environment includes established American and European defence and security equipment manufacturers. Safariland Group, Combined Systems and Survitec Group are among the suppliers participating in Middle Eastern procurement programmes. Competition is influenced by product performance, regulatory compliance, durability, local partnerships and the ability to meet country-specific operational requirements.

Key Takeaways



Saudi Arabia remains the leading country market, underpinned by significant investment in law enforcement procurement and internal security capabilities.

Advanced less-lethal systems represent a major development area as agencies modernise crowd management operations.

High-strength composite materials are gaining adoption because they support enhanced protection without imposing excessive weight burdens on personnel. Regional defence budgets, security modernisation initiatives and continued technology adoption are expected to sustain market growth through 2035.

The report indicates that procurement priorities will continue to evolve toward advanced protection, operational efficiency and lower-risk crowd management. As regional authorities strengthen internal security readiness, suppliers offering innovative materials, integrated systems and dependable lifecycle support are expected to benefit from expanding opportunities across the Middle East.

Key Topics Covered:

Middle East Riot Control Equipment Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Middle East Riot Control Equipment Market by Product Type



Armored Vehicles

Rubber Bullets & Pellets

Tear Gas & Smoke Grenades

Water Cannons

Body Shields & Armor

Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Middle East Riot Control Equipment Market by End-User



Military Forces

Law Enforcement Agencies

Homeland Security

Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Middle East Riot Control Equipment Market by Lethality



Non-Lethal Equipment

Lethal Equipment Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Middle East Riot Control Equipment Market by Region



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Jordan

Kuwait

Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Middle East Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



BAE Systems



Rheinmetall AG



Condor Non-Lethal Technologies



Combined Systems Inc.



Mace Security International



PW Defence



LRAD Corporation

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

Companies Featured



BAE Systems

Rheinmetall AG

Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

Combined Systems Inc.

Mace Security International

PW Defence LRAD Corporation

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