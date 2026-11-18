Middle East Riot Control Equipment Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 Less-Lethal Innovation And GCC Spending Drive USD 4.73 Billion Market By 2035
Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East Riot Control Equipment Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for riot control equipment in the Middle East reached USD 3.12 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.10% through 2035, reaching USD 4.73 Billion. According to the report, sustained procurement by law enforcement agencies, military forces and internal security organisations will support expansion throughout the forecast period.
Geopolitical instability, public security concerns and government investment in internal security capabilities continue to influence demand across the region. GCC governments are allocating substantial resources to law enforcement modernisation, protective equipment and less-lethal crowd management systems. Procurement activity is also being shaped by security challenges in Egypt, Yemen and other regional markets.
Market Size and Forecast
- Market value in 2025: USD 3.12 Billion Projected market value in 2035: USD 4.73 Billion Projected CAGR through 2035: 5.10% Leading country market in 2025: Saudi Arabia
Key Market Trends and Insights
- Saudi Arabia held the leading market position in 2025 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.88% through 2035, supported by substantial spending on law enforcement capabilities and internal security infrastructure. Helmets and Protective Gear are projected to record a CAGR of 5.35%, reflecting stronger demand for advanced ballistic, impact-resistant and lightweight protection. The Law Enforcement application segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.22% as agencies upgrade crowd management equipment and operational readiness. Long-range acoustic devices, chemical agent dispersal systems and other less-lethal technologies are gaining attention as authorities prioritise effective response capabilities while seeking to reduce lethality risks.
Innovation in protective materials is expected to remain an important growth factor. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating high-strength composites into ballistic helmets, body protection and riot shields. These materials can improve resistance to ballistic and impact threats while reducing equipment weight, helping to address officer mobility, endurance and fatigue during extended deployments.
Demand is also increasing for integrated crowd control capabilities that combine protective equipment with advanced dispersal technologies. Long-range acoustic devices capable of producing focused sound levels of up to 160 decibels are among the systems receiving greater consideration. Directed energy platforms, chemical agent delivery systems, tear gas launchers, rubber bullet projectiles and water cannon vehicles remain important components of regional procurement programmes.
Government purchasing decisions are expected to place greater emphasis on equipment reliability, operator protection, deployment flexibility and reduced-lethality performance. Suppliers able to provide comprehensive product portfolios, training, maintenance and long-term operational support are likely to be well positioned in competitive tenders.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive environment includes established American and European defence and security equipment manufacturers. Safariland Group, Combined Systems and Survitec Group are among the suppliers participating in Middle Eastern procurement programmes. Competition is influenced by product performance, regulatory compliance, durability, local partnerships and the ability to meet country-specific operational requirements.
Key Takeaways
- Saudi Arabia remains the leading country market, underpinned by significant investment in law enforcement procurement and internal security capabilities. Advanced less-lethal systems represent a major development area as agencies modernise crowd management operations. High-strength composite materials are gaining adoption because they support enhanced protection without imposing excessive weight burdens on personnel. Regional defence budgets, security modernisation initiatives and continued technology adoption are expected to sustain market growth through 2035.
The report indicates that procurement priorities will continue to evolve toward advanced protection, operational efficiency and lower-risk crowd management. As regional authorities strengthen internal security readiness, suppliers offering innovative materials, integrated systems and dependable lifecycle support are expected to benefit from expanding opportunities across the Middle East.
Key Topics Covered:
Middle East Riot Control Equipment Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Business Climate Market Analysis Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
Middle East Riot Control Equipment Market by Product Type
- Armored Vehicles Rubber Bullets & Pellets Tear Gas & Smoke Grenades Water Cannons Body Shields & Armor Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Middle East Riot Control Equipment Market by End-User
- Military Forces Law Enforcement Agencies Homeland Security Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Middle East Riot Control Equipment Market by Lethality
- Non-Lethal Equipment Lethal Equipment Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Middle East Riot Control Equipment Market by Region
- Saudi Arabia UAE Qatar Jordan Kuwait Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key Middle East Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- BAE Systems Rheinmetall AG Condor Non-Lethal Technologies Combined Systems Inc. Mace Security International PW Defence LRAD Corporation Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [12]
Companies Featured
- BAE Systems Rheinmetall AG Condor Non-Lethal Technologies Combined Systems Inc. Mace Security International PW Defence LRAD Corporation
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