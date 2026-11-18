MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The insurance provider protecting the future of mobility launches Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Insurance built for the Tesla Cybercab.

AUSTIN, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roamly, the specialty insurance provider of the Ride Platform, now offers Autonomous Vehicle (AV) insurance for the Tesla Cybercab. The expanded coverage lets owners insure a Cybercab, a vehicle that always operates autonomously, alongside their other vehicles under one digital policy.

"Insurance should reflect how a vehicle is actually driven, and Cybercab is driven by software every mile," said Jeff Cavins, CEO of the Ride Platform. "When we launched Roamly FSD this year, we set out to reward Tesla owners whenever FSD is engaged. Covering Cybercab was the natural next step.”

The announcement follows Tesla's decision last week to open Cybercab orders to select customers. Deliveries are expected to begin in December 2026, starting in markets like Austin where Tesla's own robotaxi fleets have completed ground testing.

Roamly FSD was introduced earlier this year to cover the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model X and Cybertruck, with a reduced FSD rate that applies when Full Self-Driving is engaged. The product connects directly to the vehicle's native telemetry stream to verify FSD engagement and adjust pricing in real time between manual and autonomous driving, with no OBD-II dongle, no added hardware, no software and no battery drain. Owners can see when FSD is engaged, and when the FSD rate applies, from their phone.

The Cybercab drives autonomously at all times, so it's covered under Roamly's AV Insurance as a fully autonomous vehicle. Roamly connects to the Cybercab through the same native Tesla telemetry, with no separate application, no added hardware and nothing new for the owner to set up.

The timing reflects how quickly autonomy is scaling. Tesla reports more than 15 billion miles driven on Full Self-Driving and advertises a safety record roughly seven times better than human drivers. Tesla has said it will wind down Cybertruck production at Giga Texas in mid-2027 to make room for more Cybercabs, and CEO Elon Musk has said the majority of Cybercabs will eventually operate as ride-hailing vehicles.

Roamly underwrites every autonomous and manual mile through its Network Operations Center (NOC), a live operations view that tracks coverage, policies and trips in real time across the United States.

"The Cybercab is the first vehicle most people will own that completely drives itself, and Tesla has made clear that insuring it is the owner's responsibility," said Aaron Ammar, Chief Insurance Officer of Roamly. "We built AV Insurance so that owners don't have to wait for the insurance market to catch up with the car.”

Cybercab owners are covered from day one with no separate application, under the same policy that already covers any other cars they own. Their insurance reflects how each mile is actually driven and updates in real time, with nothing to install and nothing to manage.

AV Insurance for Cybercab will be available in the United States where Cybercab is available to buyers. The Ride Platform plans to expand availability as Tesla expands Cybercab into additional markets. Owners can request policy documentation, state availability updates and quotes at .

About The Ride Platform

The Ride Platform believes independent operators are the future of mobility. Our ecosystem creates demand through our marketplaces (Outdoorsy and Ride) and provides the business infrastructure operators demand (Wheelbase fleet management SaaS and Roamly Insurance). Co-headquartered in Austin and London, the Ride Platform has powered independent mobility operators globally since 2015. Learn more at therideplatform.com.

About Roamly

Roamly is a global specialty insurance provider built for recreation and next-generation mobility. By integrating state-of-the-art AI and automation across underwriting, claims, compliance, and real-time risk assessment, Roamly delivers bespoke annual and usage-based insurance products for recreational vehicles, carsharing, ride sharing, delivery, commercial fleets, autonomous vehicles, and more. Through its network of strategic partners, Roamly also offers motorcycle, boat, auto, home, roadside assistance and trip protection coverage. Learn more at Roamly.com.

Tesla and Cybercab are trademarks of Tesla, Inc.

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Roamly AV Insurance for Cybercab