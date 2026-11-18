Aedifica NV/SA: Interim Financial Report - Q3 2026
Creating Europe's leading healthcare REIT
- Following a legal merger by absorption on 1 July 2026, Aedifica owns 100% of the shares in Cofinimmo, resulting in the delisting of Cofinimmo from Euronext A new Board of Directors and Executive Committee were appointed earlier this year, and the integration process is well on track With legal merger completed, expected synergies will accelerate further, reaching full run-rate impact of at least €16 million during 2027
Robust operational performance driving strong results1
- EPRA Earnings* per share increased to €4.12 (+5% compared to 30 Sept. 2025), highlighting the accretiveness of the Cofinimmo transaction EPRA Earnings* amounted to €320.0 million (+72% compared to 30 Sept. 2025) Rental income increased to €476.7 million (+75% compared to 30 Sept. 2025) 2.0% increase in rental income on a like-for-like basis* in the first 9 months of the year2 Weighted average unexpired lease term of 15 years and occupancy rate of 99.2%
Real estate portfolio* of €12.6 billion as at 30 September 2026
- Healthcare portfolio of €11.2 billion: 930 properties for nearly 81,000 end users across 9 countries Valuation of investment properties remained slightly positive in Q3 (+0.1%) and increased by 0.4% YTD on a like-for-like basis €124 million of new investments in Q3, bringing the investment total to €217 million YTD (15 new projects added to pipeline & 3 acquisitions) 27 projects totalling €249 million have been completed so far in 2026 Investment programme of €560 million as at 30 Sept. 2026
Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity
- Moody's assigned Aedifica an A3 investment-grade credit rating with stable outlook Sustainability bond issuance of €500 million, strengthening liquidity and extending average debt maturity 42.1% debt-to-assets ratio as at 30 September 2026 (compared to 40.8% on 31 Dec. 2025) €1,540 million of headroom on committed credit lines to finance CAPEX and liquidity needs €985 million contracted in new long-term bank financing as at 30 September 2026 Average cost of debt* including commitment and utilisation fees of 1.9% EPRA NTA* of €79.19/share (vs. €78.40/share on 31 December 2025, before distribution of the dividend)
Outlook for 2026 reaffirmed
- EPRA Earnings* for 2026 are estimated at €436 million, or €5.35/share Proposed dividend for the 2026 financial year: €4.20/share (gross), increasing by 5%
Attachments
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Press release EN
Persbericht NL
Communiqué de presse FR
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