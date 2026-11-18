MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Free Webinar From The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) can be profoundly disabling, and some people continue to experience severe symptoms despite best available treatments. Join us onfor a free webinar,“

Dr. Provenza received her Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Brown University and completed her postdoctoral fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine. She is a recipient of a BBRF 2025 Young Investigator Grant. The webinar is moderated by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the Emmy® nominated television series Healthy Minds.

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About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $487 million to fund more than 5,900 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy®-nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

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Webinar Moderator Webinar Presenter

CONTACT: Myrna Manners Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (718) 986-7255...