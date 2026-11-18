Bernin (Grenoble), France, November 18, 2026 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) its 2026-2027 half-year financial report for the period ended on September 30, 2026.

The French and English versions of the 2026-2027 half-year financial report are available for consultation on the Company's website .

The 2026-2027 half-year financial report includes:



The condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2026,

The 2026-2027 half-year activity report,

The statement of responsibility for the half-year financial report and, The statutory auditors' review report on the 2026-2027 half-year financial information.

*****

Agenda

Q3'27 revenue is due to be published on February 2, 2027, after market close.

*****

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders - SBF 120), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of around 600 million euros in fiscal year 2025-2026. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of nearly 2,000 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Nearly 4,800 patents have been registered by Soitec.

Soitec, SmartSiCTM and Smart CutTM are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information soitec.com and follow us on LinkedI and X: @Soitec_Official

*****

Investor Relations: ...

Media Relations: ...

Attachment

Soitec_PR Availabity of the FY27 HY report