ROCKEX Secure Messaging

ROCKEX

ROCKEX messaging service is designed to keep users' most sensitive communications scrambled, private and accessible only to their accredited recipients

- Jonathan KendrickKINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, SHROPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ENIGMA WAS CRACKED. ROCKEX WASN'T. NOW ROCKEX IS BACK.ROKiT Group today announced the global launch of ROCKEX, the new secure messaging service designed to keep users' most sensitive communications scrambled, private and accessible only to their intended recipients with accredited access.Available free of charge on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, ROCKEX combines encrypted messaging with a proprietary Vault Layer, allowing users to apply individual PIN protection to scramble specific messages, photographs, files, voice notes and videos.Should an unauthorised person gain access to an unlocked phone or app, individually protected ROCKEX content will remain remain encrypted, scrambled and illegible without the correct authorisation from the sender.Not even ROKiT can read the messages.ROCKEX is designed for anyone who needs genuinely private communications which can be read only by the person they intended to receive it, including:Business leaders protecting confidential negotiations, acquisitions, contracts and trade secrets.Bankers and financial professionals communicating sensitive financial information.Lawyers protecting privileged and confidential client communications.Doctors and medical professionals handling confidential information.Politicians, government officials and diplomats communicating on sensitive matters.Entrepreneurs and investors discussing ideas, deals and opportunities before they become public.Journalists communicating about sensitive stories and information.Anyone sending a private message, photograph, document or conversation that is simply nobody else's business.The ROCKEX name has its origins in one of the most fascinating chapters in the history of cryptography. During the Second World War, Nazi Germany relied heavily on the Enigma cipher machine to protect its most secret military communications. The Germans believed its constantly changing encryption made their messages impossible to decipher.But Enigma was broken.Building on vital pre-war breakthroughs by Polish cryptanalysts, an incredibly gifted team of mathematicians, cryptographers, engineers and intelligence specialists at Bletchley Park in England succeeded in reading increasing volumes of encrypted German communications.Among them was mathematician Alan Turing who designed the British Bombe which played a pivotal role in attacking Enigma's daily settings. The intelligence produced at Bletchley Park gave the Allies extraordinary insight into German military operations and strategy, resulting in the shortening of the war, the saving of countless lives, and leading to the ultimate Allied victory.But breaking enemy codes was only one side of the challenge. Britain also needed communications of its own that could not be broken.Canadian electrical engineer Benjamin deForest Bayly developed a very different cipher system called Rockex. Rather than relying on Enigma-style mechanical rotors, Rockex used the Vernam cipher and one-time tape, with cryptographic key material intended to be used only once.Britain's Government Code and Cypher School at Bletchley Park became closely involved in the system's further development to the improved Rockex II during which Bayly also worked with Alan Turing as part of his continuing liaison with Britain's cryptographic experts.The result was the most secure communications systems of its era. Rockex was trusted for highly sensitive Allied communications and was later selected by Britain and Canada for Top Secret diplomatic and intelligence traffic.More than 80 years later, ROKiT is bringing the ROCKEX name into the digital age, an age where malicious hacking and mobile phone theft are increasingly commonplace and widespread.While the technology behind the new ROCKEX is completely different from the original WW2 ROCKEX; the principle is the same: A PRIVATE MESSAGE SHOULD REMAIN PRIVATE.Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT, said“During the Second World War, some of the greatest minds at Bletchley Park, including Alan Turing, succeeded in doing what Nazi Germany thought was impossible, breaking Enigma and giving the Allies access to vital enemy communications while, for the Allies, Rockex was developed to protect some of the their most sensitive communications and there is no known successful cryptanalytic break of it.“That remarkable history inspired us to bring the ROCKEX name back into the modern digital age.“Today, whether you are a business leader, banker, lawyer, doctor, politician or simply someone sending intensely personal and private messages, you need to know that your message can be read by one person and one person only, the person you sent it to.“That is what ROCKEX is about. Your message. Your recipient. Nobody else.”ROCKEX is free to download and free to use and is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.ROCKEX provides security for your most private and important communications:Messages.Photographs.Documents.Voice notes.Videos.About ROKiT Group: ROKiT Group is a global group of companies spanning technology, consumer products, mobile applications, entertainment and next-generation communications infrastructure

Bruce Renny

ROKiT Group

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ROKiT launches SECURE MESSAGING Service ROCKEX inspired by the Cipher that was never cracked News Provided By ROKiT November 18, 2026, 16:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Telecommunications



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