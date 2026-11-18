Henry Davis and Henry Davis II Calera, AL b. 1996, 2023 Henry Davis:“It's funny, because my hair was the same color. Literally everyone says he's the spitting image of me when I was little.“We're not really sure where it comes from."

Photographer Kieran Dodds turns his lens on the United States-and its redheads-to reveal connections and shared stories that span the nation, and the planet.

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In 2020, Kieran Dodds published his first portrait collection, Gingers. He named the project after the colloquial term for people with red, auburn, or strawberry-blond hair-about 1 percent of the global population. When the photobook featured on the BBC, he was flooded by messages from across the world, many from the United States. American gingers claimed Scots and Irish descent, but he also heard from Indigenous people in Oklahoma, Hispanics in California, and a barber in Washington, DC with Central Asian heritage, inviting him to come and take photographs.So across the last three years, Dodds traveled to the USA, interviewing and photographing scores of gingers from across the nation. He asked each of them the same question:“What unites the States?” Certain themes emerged repeatedly in those conversations, and the resulting photobook is structured into chapters on origins, land, migration, power, dreams, and unity.Although nearly everyone featured is ginger, the book is not really about hair. Gingers of America looks beyond the media headlines of division to celebrate the common life through a diverse cast of awesome humans. The gorgeous studio portraits sit alongside interviews and essays that explore national and global connections, reminding us of our shared stories and the genetic histories written in every cell of our bodies.We, the people, are all made of the same substance-and sometimes it shows.PUBLICATION INFORMATIONPublication: November 2026Hide Press248 pages112 full-color images8.5 × 11.73 inchesCloth-bound foil-embossed hardcoverISBN 978-1-0369-9096-1Printed and bound in the USA$70 ($125 special editions)The book is available to purchase atABOUT THE ARTISTKieran Dodds (b. 1980) is an award-winning photographer known for his research-driven photo stories and portraiture. His personal work considers the interplay of environment and culture, tracing global events through daily life. His photographs have appeared in the world's leading publications, including the Smithsonian Magazine, The New York Times, National Geographic, GEO and The Guardian, and are also held in private and national collections. His work has received numerous awards including from World Press Photo, the Sony World Photography Awards, the UK & Ireland Picture Editors' Guild and The Churchill Fellowship.Gingers of America is his fifth book, following on from Gingers (2020), The Church Forests of Ethiopia (2021), The Little Book of Gingers (2022), and Now We See: Glimpses of New Jerusalem (2023). His photographic work is represented by Panos Pictures. For more information about Kieran, see kierandodds/about.For press enquiries, to reproduce photographs, or to request a review copy of Gingers of America, please contact Kieran Dodds on....PRAISE FOR GINGERS OF AMERICA“Gingers of America deserves to sit on the same shelf as other great searching-for-America classics, not just because Kieran Dodds' pathway links so many Americans together, but because it also joins them clearly with so many other citizens of the world.”JIM RICHARDSON, National Geographic photographer“A stunning visual document of national and global connections between people, Gingers of America is not just a celebration of hair colour, but of our shared humanity.”DAVID TRIGG, art critic“A US road trip photographing redheads allows Kieran Dodds to explore his true subject: the American – and human – spirit. A beautiful and hopeful book.”PETER ROSS, award-winning writer

Kieran Dodds

Gingers of America

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Gingers of America: A Photographer Connects the States with One Rare Trait News Provided By Hide Press November 18, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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