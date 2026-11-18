ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season brings festive lights, decorations and gatherings – but it can also bring the risk of electrical fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) an estimated 28% of home electrical structure fires occur during the winter months of December, January and February. Even more concerning, these fires account for nearly 40% of civilian deaths from home electrical fires each year.With electrical use high during the holidays, experts at the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) are urging homeowners to take simple precautions to help prevent electrical fires and keep their families safe. NEMA's new holiday safety tips put common seasonal habits to the test with a“Naughty or Nice” list, highlighting practices that help protect homes - and the risky behaviors to avoid.“Electrical safety should be part of every family's holiday routine,” said Ashley Bryant Kees, Chair of the NEMA LVDE AFCI Task Force.“Taking a few minutes to check extension cords, lights and other electrical equipment for damage, can often keep homes and families safe throughout the holiday season.”NEMA's electrical safety experts encourage homeowners to review essential safety practices before decorating indoors or outdoors. This year's“Nice” list includes simple steps to help keep homes safe, such as:. Make sure your home is protected with arc fault circuit interrupters (AFCIs), devices designed to detect and stop dangerous arcing in damaged wiring before an electrical fire can start.. Turn off and unplug decorations before going to bed or leaving home.. Inspect for damaged cords and dispose of before decorating.. Use UL approved electrical decorations and cords.“Winter is an especially important time to prioritize electrical fire safety, as holiday decorations and increased used of electrical equipment can introduce additional hazards into the home,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.“Being proactive about fire prevention is most important. Take the extra time needed to check lights, extension cords, outlets and power strips to make sure they are working properly and not overloaded. By recognizing and correcting potential hazards first, families can help reduce fire risks and help keep everyone in their homes safe.”NEMA's Naughty or Nice Holiday Electrical Safety Checklist is available here NEMA Naughty or Nice Infographic. For more quick tips to keep your home safe throughout the year: Watch The VideoFor more information on the NEMA LVDE AFCI Task Force and electrical fire prevention please visitAbout NEMAThe National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) represents over 300 electrical equipment manufacturers that make safe, reliable, and efficient products and technologies that power, connect, and light our world. Together, our members contribute a full 1% of U.S. GDP and directly provide over 580,000 American jobs, adding more than $330 billion to the U.S. economy. Learn more at makeitelectric###MEDIA CONTACTS:Brian Knox...414-870-6581NEMA Press...

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National Electrical Experts Release 'Naughty or Nice' Holiday Home Safety List News Provided By Laughlin Constable November 18, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Manufacturing



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