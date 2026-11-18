Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

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The Business Research Company's Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by advances in diagnosis and treatment options. This rare autoimmune condition, which affects the peripheral nerves, is gaining more attention from healthcare providers and researchers alike. Let's explore the current market value, key factors fueling its expansion, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Market Growth and Size of the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Market

The CIDP market is projected to grow steadily, increasing from $2.27 billion in 2025 to $2.46 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth over recent years is primarily due to heightened awareness of rare autoimmune neuropathies, improved accessibility to intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapies, advances in electrodiagnostic testing techniques, more specialized neurology care, and better identification of CIDP subtypes.

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Looking ahead, the CIDP market is expected to continue expanding, reaching $3.32 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8%. This forecasted growth is driven by the ongoing development of targeted immunotherapies, a growing emphasis on reducing side effects associated with treatments, broader implementation of remote patient monitoring technologies, increasing demand for therapies that offer sustained remission, and rising investments directed toward research on rare diseases. Key trends predicted to influence the market include wider use of IVIG as the first line of therapy, increased personalization of treatment protocols, adoption of advanced diagnostic methods, growth in home-based treatment options, and a stronger focus on long-term disease management.

Understanding Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

CIDP is a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by progressive muscle weakness and sensory dysfunction. It occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the myelin sheath surrounding peripheral nerves, causing inflammation and demyelination. This damage leads to symptoms such as muscle weakness, numbness, and difficulties with coordination and balance.

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Factors Propelling the CIDP Market Forward

One of the major drivers behind the expanding CIDP market is the rise in healthcare expenditure. Increasing investments in medical infrastructure, higher demand for advanced treatment options, expanded insurance coverage, and government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare access all contribute to this trend. Greater healthcare spending facilitates earlier diagnosis, access to cutting-edge therapies, and improved long-term disease management, which collectively enhance patient outcomes and quality of life.

For instance, in May 2024, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported a 5.6% nominal increase in total healthcare expenditure between 2022 and 2023, a notable jump compared to the 0.9% rise seen the previous year. Such increases in funding underscore the growing resources being allocated to healthcare, which in turn support the growth of markets like CIDP treatment.

Regional Insights into the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Market

In 2025, North America held the largest market share for CIDP. The market report also analyzes other key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. These regions collectively shape the global landscape of CIDP diagnosis, treatment availability, and market growth potential.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Market Trends and Forecasts Highlights Growth Potential News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 18, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Waste Management



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