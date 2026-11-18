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Thanksgiving distributions will take place Nov. 20-24, continuing a 50-year tradition of helping local families during the holiday season.

ENGLEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Center for Food Action (CFA) is preparing to provide Thanksgiving groceries to more than 4,000 families across Bergen and Passaic counties as rising costs continue to strain local households.The annual Thanksgiving distributions will take place Nov. 20-24 at CFA pantry locations in Englewood, Hackensack, Mahwah and Saddle Brook. Families will receive groceries and traditional Thanksgiving staples to help them prepare and enjoy a holiday meal. All distributions are by appointment only.This year's distributions come amid growing financial pressures on local families. Rising grocery costs, high gas prices and federal cuts to SNAP are making it harder for households to afford everyday necessities. As of June 2026, nearly 10,000 fewer residents in Bergen and Passaic counties were receiving SNAP benefits, with further declines projected. These challenges make CFA's work increasingly important to the health and well-being of local communities."No family should have to miss out on Thanksgiving because they can't afford enough groceries," said Nicole Davis, director of Center for Food Action. "Thanksgiving should be a time to enjoy a meal with loved ones, without worrying about how to put food on the table. That's why we work so hard to ensure our neighbors have access to the food they need. With the support of our donors, volunteers and community partners, we're preparing to provide Thanksgiving groceries to more than 4,000 families."Community support will be on display throughout the distributions. On Friday, Nov. 20, the Bergen County Sheriff's Office will deliver a donation of turkeys to CFA's Saddle Brook location, with RWJBarnabas Health President and CEO Mark E. Manigan and other representatives in attendance. New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Ed Wengryn and representatives from the Community FoodBank of New Jersey will also visit CFA's Englewood location on Monday, Nov. 23. Contributions from community partners, longtime supporters and 115 volunteers will help make the distributions possible.“Ensuring families throughout Bergen County can fill their tables this Thanksgiving is a reflection of our values and an extension of our mission to build and sustain a healthier New Jersey,” said Mark E. Manigan, president and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health.“Partnering with Bergen County, Sheriff Cureton and the Center for Food Action will magnify the impact we can have to support healthier communities.”Thanksgiving distributions will take place Friday, Nov. 20, in Englewood and Hackensack; Saturday, Nov. 21, in Mahwah; and Nov. 23-24 in Englewood, Hackensack and Saddle Brook. All distributions are by appointment only. Walk-up assistance will not be available.Neighbors seeking food assistance can call Center for Food Action at 201-569-1804 to learn more about available services and schedule an appointment.Community members interested in supporting CFA's 50-year tradition of giving back can donate at . Every $1 donated allows CFA to purchase $3 worth of food, helping reach more families facing hardship.Members of the media interested in covering the distributions, arranging interviews or obtaining photos can contact Vanessa Hawthorne at... or 201-569-1804, ext. 68.

Vanessa J. Hawthorne

Center for Food Action

+1 201-569-1804 ext. 68

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Center for Food Action to Provide Thanksgiving Meals to More Than 4,000 Families Across Bergen and Passaic Counties News Provided By Center for Food Action November 18, 2026, 16:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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