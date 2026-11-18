MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Nearly a year after expanding its leadership, HCIactive continues to build the team behind its secure, compliant AI for healthcare administration.

ELLICOTT CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly a year after expanding its leadership structure, HCIactive continues to build the team behind its AI-driven healthcare administration

HCIactive, a Pure Healthcare AI company, today announced the next phase of the leadership expansion it began in December 2025. Since that announcement, HCIactive has continued to grow and strengthen its leadership team to keep pace with the work its AI agents now perform behind healthcare administration.

That work has expanded significantly this year. HCIactive introduced Human Experience Engineering (HXE) as its public identity, moved its clients to HealthSpace Agentic Studio, and launched VIRA Engage to answer members, clients, and providers around the clock. Each step raises the standard for how securely, responsibly, and reliably that work is done, and HCIactive's leadership has grown to meet it.

The strengthened team keeps security, compliance, and platform modernization at the center of every product HCIactive builds, so clients can adopt AI with confidence that it meets the requirements of healthcare.

“Last December we said we would strengthen the leadership behind security, compliance, and our platform. That leadership is now in place, and the progress shows it. As AI does more of the work our clients trust us with, the people responsible for keeping it secure, compliant, and well built matter more every year,” said Henry Cha, CEO of HCIactive.

About HCIactive

HCIactive (Healthcare Interactive, Inc.) is a Pure Healthcare AI company and a Human Experience Engineering (HXE) company. For more than 20 years, HCIactive has built technology for carriers, TPAs, brokers, and employers, with more than 200 integrations in production. Its products include VIRA Suite, HealthSpace Agentic Studio, SmartBenefits, and LayerUp. HCIactive is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland. Learn more at hciactive.

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HCIactive Continues to Strengthen Leadership Team to Advance AI-Driven Security, Compliance, and Platform Modernization News Provided By Healthcare Interactive, Inc. November 18, 2026, 16:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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