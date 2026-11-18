LAT Water unit at an industrial site in the UK

Heat exchanger on a LAT Water unit

As Europe moves to restrict 'forever chemicals' as a class, LAT outlines how waste-heat evaporation can cut the cost of dealing with them

- Jozef Wallis, VP Commercial EMEA, LAT Water Technologies

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LAT Water Technologies has published a technical note on applying its waste-heat-driven evaporative process to PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in industrial wastewater.

PFAS, often called forever chemicals, do not break down in the environment and are now one of the most important issues in water treatment. They are found in effluent across a wide range of sectors, from manufacturing and surface treatment to waste management, airports and defence sites. Most conventional treatment does not remove them, and the methods that capture them leave spent media or concentrated streams that still need managing.

Regulatory pressure is rising. In March 2026, both of the European Chemicals Agency's scientific committees supported an EU-wide restriction on PFAS, a proposal covering more than 10,000 substances. The final socio-economic opinion is expected by the end of 2026. In the UK, the government published its PFAS Plan in February 2026.

LAT's process recovers clean water from the contaminated stream using low-grade waste heat, reducing what remains to a far smaller residue. Destruction technologies are costly per litre treated, so reducing the volume first can make them significantly more practical.

"PFAS treatment is largely a volume problem," said Jozef Wallis, VP Commercial EMEA at LAT Water Technologies. "If you recover the clean water and shrink what remains to a fraction of the original volume, the cost of destroying it falls sharply."

The technical note is available at news/applying-lat-technology-to-pfas/.

ENDS

Notes to editors

About LAT Water Technologies

LAT Water Technologies Ltd (UK) designs evaporative water purification systems that run on low-grade waste heat. The patented process treats high-salinity and multi-contaminant industrial effluent, recovering clean water and reducing contaminants to manageable solids. The technology has been validated by Jacobs Engineering and the Carbon Trust and is protected by 10 granted international patents. LAT works with industrial operators and distribution partners in Europe, the Gulf, India, China and North America. LAT Water Technologies Ltd., company number 15568602, is registered in England and Wales: . More at .

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Jozef Wallis, VP Commercial EMEA

LAT Water Technologies

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Jozef Wallis

LAT Water Technologies Ltd

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LAT Water Technologies sets out evaporative approach to PFAS in industrial wastewater News Provided By LAT Water Technologies Ltd November 18, 2026, 16:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Science, Waste Management



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