Heights Behavioral Health offers betrayal trauma therapy and partner support in the Houston Heights.

A private therapy office at Heights Behavioral Health, where betrayed partners receive individual betrayal trauma therapy.

The lounge at Heights Behavioral Health in the Houston Heights.

After discovering a partner's hidden sex, porn, or affair behavior, betrayed partners often show trauma symptoms. A Houston practice treats them directly.

- Joni Ogle, LCSW, CSAT, CEO and Co-Founder, Heights Behavioral HealthHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Heights Behavioral Health, an outpatient practice at 1009 Yale Street in the Houston Heights, offers betrayal trauma therapy in Houston for partners who have discovered a loved one's hidden sex, porn, or affair-related behavior. While most addiction programs focus on the person with the addiction, Heights Behavioral Health also treats the partner, whose shock, grief, and anxiety are often left out of care.What Is Betrayal Trauma?Betrayal trauma describes the emotional injury that follows a deep breach of trust by someone a person depends on. For partners, the discovery of hidden sexual behavior, pornography use, or infidelity can upend their sense of safety, memory, and judgment overnight. Researchers studying partners of people with sexual addiction, including Steffens and Rennie in the journal Sexual Addiction and Compulsivity, have documented trauma responses that resemble post-traumatic stress after discovery or disclosure."Partners are often the forgotten patients," said Joni Ogle, LCSW, CSAT, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Heights Behavioral Health. "They are told to support their spouse's recovery while their own world has just collapsed. What they are feeling is not overreacting. It is a trauma response, and it deserves its own care, whether or not the relationship continues."Common Betrayal Trauma SymptomsClinicians at Heights Behavioral Health see partners describe:- Shock, disbelief, and racing thoughts that will not slow down- Checking phones, accounts, or locations again and again- Trouble sleeping, eating, or concentrating- Questioning their own memory and judgment- Anger, grief, and shame, sometimes all in one day- Intrusive images or replaying conversations after a disclosureHow Betrayal Trauma Recovery WorksCare at Heights Behavioral Health begins with the partner's own stability, not the future of the relationship. Partners can start on their own, and the person who caused the harm does not need to be in treatment. Support may include:- Individual therapy with master's-level clinicians experienced in betrayal trauma- EMDR and other trauma therapies to process intrusive memories and triggers- A partner support group, so no one has to carry this alone- Practical work on boundaries, safety, and decision-making- Clinically guided disclosure, rather than piecemeal discoveries- Couples work only when both people are ready, usually after each has individual supportFor the partner who struggles with sex and love addiction or porn addiction, the practice offers a dedicated process addiction track led by a Certified Sex Addiction Therapist, so both people can heal with coordinated, separate care."A betrayed partner should never have to sit in the waiting room of someone else's recovery," Ogle said. "We give them their own clinician, their own plan, and room to decide what comes next."Private, Discreet CareCare takes place in a quiet, residential-feeling setting in the Houston Heights, just off 11th Street, rather than a clinical campus. Individual therapy is also available by video for adults located in Texas. Heights Behavioral Health is a private-pay practice, offers an out-of-network benefits check, and provides superbills for possible reimbursement.Getting HelpAdmissions answers calls seven days a week, 8:00 am to 7:30 pm, at (877) 549-5102, and calls back the same day. Every partner begins with a confidential conversation and an assessment with a licensed clinician. If you or someone you love is in crisis, call or text 988, or call 911 in an emergency.About Heights Behavioral HealthHeights Behavioral Health is a founder-led, female-owned outpatient behavioral health practice at 1009 Yale Street, Suite A, Houston, Texas 77008, offering betrayal trauma therapy, treatment for sex, love, porn, and gambling addiction, mental health care, substance use treatment, and dual diagnosis treatment. Programs include Individualized Intensive Programming, Partial Hospitalization, day, evening, and virtual Intensive Outpatient programs, outpatient therapy, psychiatry, and monthly Family Intensives. Learn more at heightsbehavioralhealth.

Joni Ogle, LCSW, CSAT, CEO and Co-Founder

Heights Behavioral Health

+1 877-549-5102

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Betrayal Trauma Therapy in Houston: Care for the Partners Addiction Treatment Often Overlooks News Provided By Heights Behavioral Health LLC November 18, 2026, 16:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, World & Regional



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