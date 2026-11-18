Inaugural MineralVC Antimony Founders Units offer global investors participation in a profit royalty tied to MineralVest Global's Mexican antimony operations.

- Garrett Krause

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WorldVest, an international investment and venture development organization, today announced the launch of MineralVC Partners ( ) as a global sidecar co-investment platform designed to give global investors, funds, limited partners, and family offices access to select mineral production and development opportunities traditionally difficult to reach outside institutional and industry networks.

Through dedicated project-specific special purpose vehicles (SPVs), MineralVC Partners intends to enable global investors to participate passively alongside current and future mineral projects managed and operated by MineralVest Global, through structures that may include production participation, profit royalties, commodity streaming, and other structured investments.

The premise: access to your own stake in promising underlying mineral opportunities that most private investors cannot independently originate, negotiate, or execute.

Opening the Door to a Traditionally Exclusive Market

Direct participation in mineral extraction, processing, and commodity commercialization has historically depended on specialized knowledge, local relationships, project infrastructure, and access to capital. Many opportunities are privately negotiated among operating companies, commodity groups, and established institutional investors.

MineralVC Partners aims to reduce the access barrier by presenting global investors with individually evaluated opportunities backed by defined investment terms and established operating relationships.

The concept is straightforward: MineralVest Global develops and operates mineral businesses, and MineralVC creates project-specific investment structures through which members of the global investment community may participate without the large capital commitments normally associated with directly financing a mining operation.

“Throughout my 40 years in international investment development, I have seen exceptional opportunities that never reach the broader private investment community. MineralVC is designed to open that door, enabling investors of every size across the global investment community to participate alongside us in select mineral ventures developed through MineralVest Global,” said Garrett Krause, chairman and founder of WorldVest.

The Sidecar Advantage: Investing Alongside MineralVest Global

MineralVC Partners will organize project-specific sidecar SPVs associated with selected MineralVest Global mineral projects. Instead of independently sourcing mineral rights, establishing local operator relationships, or arranging refining and commodity commercialization, global investors may participate through a structured vehicle holding defined contractual economic rights through MineralVest Global.

Depending on each transaction, the sidecar may hold a profit royalty, production-linked participation, streaming agreement, financing interest, warrants, or a direct equity co-investment. Each SPV will have its own investment documentation, economics, restrictions, governance, and risk profile.

A sidecar investment offers participation alongside a MineralVest opportunity; it does not automatically convey equity ownership or management control in MineralVest Global or a local operating company.

Inaugural Offering: MineralVC Antimony Founders Units

The platform's inaugural offering is MineralVC Antimony Founders Units, a private investment opportunity intended to provide global investors with indirect participation in a contractual profit royalty tied to specified economic proceeds received by MineralVest Global from its share in MexMinerals Antimony Group JV.

MineralVest Global has already funded the initial launch of its Mexico antimony business and is advancing operations. The Founders Units are structured as a small initial financing to launch the platform.

The Founders Units will be issued by MineralVC Antimony, LLC, a dedicated sidecar SPV. The profit royalty calculation, payment priorities, definition of eligible proceeds, and investor rights will be set out in definitive offering and transaction documents. Distributions are dependent on realized economic performance and are not guaranteed.

The associated MexMinerals Antimony initiative combines Mexican antimony extraction relationships with local ejido communities, processing and refining in Mexico, and international commercialization. The initiative reports initial refinery capacity of approximately 50 metric tons of finished ingot per month and refining capability of 99.65% commercial-grade purity. MineralVest Global's growth plan targets 10 extraction sites and a longer-term goal exceeding 250 metric tons of finished antimony ingots monthly; these are management objectives rather than current production claims.

MineralVest Global's Mission: Control the Source Asset and the Full Supply Chain

MineralVest Global's mission is to control the source asset and the full mineral supply chain-from mineral rights and extraction through processing, refining, and international commercialization-creating an integrated global mineral production platform. MineralVC serves as its dedicated sidecar co-investment platform. Together, the two platforms connect control of the underlying mineral supply chain with project-specific investment access through professionally structured SPVs.

A Growing Global Opportunity Pipeline

MineralVC Partners launches the platform with a small initial offering of MineralVC Antimony Founders Units, offered through MineralVC Antimony, LLC, a dedicated sidecar SPV providing global investors with indirect participation in a profit royalty tied to MineralVest Global's share of MexMinerals Antimony Group JV proceeds in Mexico. Over time, MineralVC Partners plans to introduce additional independently structured SPVs associated with MineralVest Global's critical-minerals and precious-metals portfolio, with a focus on Africa and Latin America, including further antimony, gold, and iron ore opportunities.

Future opportunities are subject to due diligence, commercial milestones, legal structuring, and applicable regulatory requirements.

A Gateway to Opportunities Normally Out of Reach

“This is the beginning of a much bigger vision. We are not building MineralVC as a single investment fund. We are making it possible for every investor to be a VC at their own size. We are establishing a gateway through which the global investment community may choose specific mineral opportunities and participate alongside the organization developing and operating them. The real value is access to potentially outsized opportunities, relationships, and operating infrastructure that are ordinarily outside an individual investor's reach. We believe the concept has real potential, particularly for investors interested in smaller, project-specific investments connected to actual mineral operations,” said Krause.

About WorldVest and MineralVest Global

WorldVest is an international investment and venture development organization focused on originating, structuring, and developing strategic opportunities across global markets. MineralVest Global develops and participates in mineral businesses focused on critical minerals, precious metals, extraction, processing, refining, and international commodity commercialization. WorldVest and MineralVest Global are related parties.

Websites: |

About MineralVC Partners

MineralVC Partners is a global mineral sidecar co-investment platform designed to provide the global investment community with access to project-specific opportunities associated with MineralVest Global. One Brand. Multiple Project-Specific Professional SPVs.

Website:

Media Contact: Garrett Krause, WorldVest |...

Important Securities Notice

This release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or solicitation to buy securities. Any offering will be made solely through definitive documents in compliance with applicable law. Investor eligibility restrictions may apply. Private mineral investments involve material operating, commodity-price, jurisdictional, liquidity, and loss-of-capital risks. Statements regarding development objectives, production targets, pipeline opportunities, and anticipated results are forward-looking, are based on current management expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance; actual results may differ materially. No securities regulator has reviewed or approved any offering described in this release.

Garrett Krause

WorldVest

+1 954-598-1545

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WorldVest Launches MineralVC Partners, Opening Sidecar Co-Investment Access to MineralVest Global Mineral Ventures News Provided By WorldVest November 18, 2026, 16:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Military Industry, Mining Industry



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