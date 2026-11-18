Washington and Oregon homeowners can enter their oldest qualifying furnace for a chance to win a new furnace professionally installed, valued at up to $10,000.

- Ken Starr, Owner of Service PatriotsVANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Is your furnace older than dirt? Service Patriots is challenging homeowners throughout its eligible Washington and Oregon service areas to find out through its Rusty Furnace Roundup, a community contest searching for the oldest qualifying residential furnace.One eligible winner will receive a brand-new, top-of-the-line furnace professionally installed, with a prize value of up to $10,000.The contest gives homeowners an opportunity to turn an old piece of home equipment into something worth celebrating. Rather than selecting a winner through a random drawing, Service Patriots will judge eligible entries based on verified furnace manufacturing information and applicable supporting documentation, according to the Official Rules."We're looking for the furnace that has been keeping a home warm for what seems like forever. It's a fun way to connect with our communities, and we're excited to see just how old some of these systems really are," said Ken Starr, owner of Service Patriots.Entering is simple. Participants visit the contest website, photograph their entire furnace, locate and photograph its manufacturer's data plate, and submit both photos through the online entry form.The manufacturer's data plate provides identifying information that helps verify the equipment's age. Homeowners do not need to purchase equipment, schedule service, or be existing Service Patriots customers to enter.Entries will be accepted through **November 26, 2026**. The winner is scheduled to be announced **November 27, 2026**.Homeowners can find entry instructions, eligibility requirements, and the Official Rules at:No purchase necessary. The contest is open to eligible participants within the Service Patriots service territory in Washington and Oregon. Eligibility restrictions, judging criteria, prize conditions, and other terms apply. See the Official Rules for complete details.### About Service PatriotsService Patriots provides heating and cooling services to homeowners in its Washington and Oregon service areas. The company is committed to helping local homeowners with their home comfort needs.### Media ContactService PatriotsPeter Gregory...

Peter Gregory

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Service Patriots Launches Rusty Furnace Roundup in Washington and Oregon News Provided By Four Chord Digital Marketing November 18, 2026, 16:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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